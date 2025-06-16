Aamir Khan shuts down love jihad narrative says daughter and sisters married Hindus out of love

In the lead-up to his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has addressed a long-standing controversy that has trailed him for years: allegations that his 2014 film PK promoted ‘love jihad’ and disrespected religion. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor finally offered his side of the story, calling the accusations “baseless” and “misinformed”.

“When two people fall in love and decide to marry, it’s not a conspiracy. It’s a human connection,” Aamir said, firmly rejecting the label of ‘love jihad’.





‘PK’ wasn’t against religion, it warned against blind faith: Aamir clarifies intent

Back in 2014, PK sparked debate for showing a Hindu woman in love with a Pakistani Muslim man. Critics accused the film of mocking religious beliefs. Responding to this, Aamir said the film respected all faiths and was never intended to ridicule anyone’s beliefs.

“We respect every religion deeply. PK was about being cautious of those who misuse religion to exploit people. This kind of manipulation exists in all communities,” he explained. He stressed the film’s core message: don’t fall for those who use faith as a tool for fear or financial gain.

Aamir Khan defends PK and calls out misuse of religion to create division Getty Images





Aamir also addressed questions about his children’s names. Despite being married to Hindu women Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his children carry Muslim names like Ira, Junaid, and Azad. “My wives chose the names. There was no pressure from me,” he said, adding with a smile, “Husbands don’t always get their way.”





‘Humanity over headlines’: Aamir gives personal examples to challenge narrative

To further break down the ‘love jihad’ myth, Aamir pointed to his own family. “My sister Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde, Farhat to Rajeev Dutta, and my daughter Ira to Nupur Shikhare, all Hindu men. Will you call that love jihad too?” he asked.

He urged people to look beyond religion when it comes to relationships, calling love a personal choice that transcends labels. “When two minds connect, it’s above any religion. It’s about humanity,” he said.

Aamir says real love is a human bond not a conspiracy Getty Images





Aamir also addressed criticism for delaying his response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The actor clarified that he isn’t active on social media and said the timing of his statement and the trailer release of Sitaare Zameen Par was purely coincidental.

Sitaare Zameen Par hits cinemas on 20 June.