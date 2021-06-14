Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 15, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
Entertainment

Aamir Khan resumes filming Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

As the state government allows the resumption of shooting activities in Maharashtra, several films and television shows have got the cameras rolling again after the entertainment industry came to a grinding halt in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Last week, Yash Raj Films’ commenced production on one of their forthcoming ventures, Maharaja, which features superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in his debut film. This week, Akshay Kumar is expected to kick-start work on his next Raksha Bandhan by filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

The latest we hear that Aamir Khan has also resumed filming his much-awaited period drama Laal Singh Chaddha. Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “Aamir will resume the shoot of his ambitious film, Laal Singh Chaddha, from today, in Mumbai. It is a small schedule and won’t last for long. Aamir and director Advait Chandan decided to shoot as they realized that despite the limitations, they will be able to finish filming some portions. All precautions have been taken and they are shooting with minimal crew.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It is one of the highly awaited films of 2021. The film is the official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar (2017), is helming the high-profile film. Apart from playing the male lead, Khan is also the co-producer. It is a joint venture between his Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was originally slated to release on Christmas 2020, enter theatres on Christmas 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was originally slated to release on Christmas 2020, enter theatres on Christmas 2021.

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

