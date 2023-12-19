Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 19, 2023
A glance at top Bollywood songs of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from Pathaan has been viewed over 785 million times on YouTube.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

2023 has been a great year for Bollywood in terms of films and music. The film industry has delivered several big hits that ruled the charts the entire year. Be it the album of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan or Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal, music taking over social media, Bollywood songs stood out this year.

Take a look at the songs that ruled the charts this year:

1. ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ – Pathaan

The party track from Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan received immense love from the audience. The song is performed by singers Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravijani. It featured the Don actor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The song has been viewed over 785 million times on YouTube.

2. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Sung by Arijit Singh, the party track became an anthem for all the single people out there. The song featured Ranbir Kapoor. The song received a massive response from the audience, while some people joked on social media that the song seemed to be a ‘biopic’ of Ranbir.

3. ‘Tere Vaaste’ – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The romantic track, sung by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke received a massive amount of love from the audience. It was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and featured Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. It has gathered over 315 million views on YouTube.

4. ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Another Arijit Singh banger. He collaborated with the singer duo Sachin-Jigar for the song which turned out to be a massive hit. The romantic track from Vicky-Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has gathered more than 221 million views on YouTube.

5. ‘Tum Kya Mile’ – Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Another romantic track in the list of top chartbusters. The song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ became a sensation on social media. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

6. ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0’ – Gadar 2

Another chartbuster in the list is the remake party track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0’ from the action film Gadar 2. The song is a recreated version of the iconic track ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the film ‘Gadar’ which was sung by Udit Narayan, composed by Uttam Singh, and penned by Anand Bakshi.

7. ‘Chaleya’ – Jawan

Talking about the chartbuster tracks how can someone forget this melodious track from Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Jawan? Sung by Arijit Singh the song featured SRK and Nayanthara.

8. ‘Arjan Vailly’ – Animal

The energetic track from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s action thriller film Animal has become a sensation on social media.

9. ‘What Jhumka?’ – Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A party track from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ became a big hit amongst the audiences.

10. ‘Satranga’ – Animal

Romantic song from Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal was sung by Arijit Singh and became one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

