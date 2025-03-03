Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

The young prodigy from Assam stuns judges and earns praise from Anand Mahindra and political leaders across India.

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s

Assam’s 8-year-old Binita Chhetry stuns the judges and audience on Britain’s Got Talent with her breath-taking dance performance, earning a standing ovation and viral fame

Instagram/amrita_binita_chetry
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

At just eight years old, Binita Chhetry from Assam has taken the world by storm with her extraordinary dance performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Her flawless moves and sheer determination left the judges and audience in awe, earning her a standing ovation. The video of her performance quickly went viral, capturing the attention of millions, including prominent figures like industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra, deeply impressed by Binita’s talent, shared a clip of her performance on social media, calling her “world-class” and “steel-willed.” He highlighted the immense dedication and practise required to achieve such mastery at such a young age. “Her focus and ambition, even if it’s just to buy a Pink Princess House, are truly inspiring,” he wrote, making her his #MondayMotivation.


Before her performance, Binita introduced herself with a mix of innocence and confidence. “My name is Binita Chhetry, I’m eight years old, and I’m from Assam, India. Britain’s Got Talent is my dream stage, and I want to win it. I’d like to buy a Pink Princess House,” she said, charming everyone with her heartfelt dream.

Her performance didn’t just win over the audience; it also drew praise from political leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished her success, hoping she achieves her dream of owning a Pink Princess House. Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, also applauded her, calling her an inspiration and proof that dreams have no limits.



Social media users were equally captivated. Comments poured in, praising her grace, strength, and professionalism. “She dances like a seasoned gymnast!” one user exclaimed. Another wrote, “Her expressions and moves are perfect. She’s destined for greatness.” Many also acknowledged the role of her parents and mentors in nurturing her talent, calling her journey a testament to dedication and hard work.

From Assam to the world stage, Binita’s journey proves that talent, hard work, and a dream—no matter how simple—can touch millions. Her story is just beginning, and the world is watching in admiration.

anand mahindraassambritain’s got talentpolitical leaderssocial mediastanding ovationviral videobinita chhetry

Related News

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show
Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

More For You

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Brutalist', Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Anora', Zoe Saldana winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Emilia Pérez' and Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Real Pain', pose in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

Independent film Anora -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison. "This is a dream come true," said Madison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

After nearly five years of legal battles, Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a settlement reached before a special court in Mumbai, Ranaut issued an unconditional apology for her past remarks, bringing an end to a case that had been dragging on since 2020.

The conflict began in July 2020, when Kangana, in a media interview following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned Javed Akhtar’s name while discussing the alleged power struggles within Bollywood. Akhtar took offence and filed a defamation case, stating that her statements had damaged his reputation. A year later, Kangana countered with a complaint of her own, accusing Akhtar of intimidation and undue pressure regarding a separate controversy involving actor Hrithik Roshan.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

The elusive golden prize—Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of cinematic excellence, yet out of reach for some of its greatest talents

Getty Images

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.

The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!

Keep ReadingShow less
Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc