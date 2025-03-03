8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

At just eight years old, Binita Chhetry from Assam has taken the world by storm with her extraordinary dance performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Her flawless moves and sheer determination left the judges and audience in awe, earning her a standing ovation. The video of her performance quickly went viral, capturing the attention of millions, including prominent figures like industrialist Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra, deeply impressed by Binita’s talent, shared a clip of her performance on social media, calling her “world-class” and “steel-willed.” He highlighted the immense dedication and practise required to achieve such mastery at such a young age. “Her focus and ambition, even if it’s just to buy a Pink Princess House, are truly inspiring,” he wrote, making her his #MondayMotivation.
Before her performance, Binita introduced herself with a mix of innocence and confidence. “My name is Binita Chhetry, I’m eight years old, and I’m from Assam, India. Britain’s Got Talent is my dream stage, and I want to win it. I’d like to buy a Pink Princess House,” she said, charming everyone with her heartfelt dream.
Her performance didn’t just win over the audience; it also drew praise from political leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished her success, hoping she achieves her dream of owning a Pink Princess House. Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, also applauded her, calling her an inspiration and proof that dreams have no limits.
Social media users were equally captivated. Comments poured in, praising her grace, strength, and professionalism. “She dances like a seasoned gymnast!” one user exclaimed. Another wrote, “Her expressions and moves are perfect. She’s destined for greatness.” Many also acknowledged the role of her parents and mentors in nurturing her talent, calling her journey a testament to dedication and hard work.
From Assam to the world stage, Binita’s journey proves that talent, hard work, and a dream—no matter how simple—can touch millions. Her story is just beginning, and the world is watching in admiration.