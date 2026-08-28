7 Indian streaming shows that will make you want to hug your sibling this Raksha Bandhan

Highlights

These shows put sibling bonds at the heart of their stories.

From chaotic families to quiet acts of sacrifice, each series explores love between brothers and sisters differently.

Perfect picks for a Raksha Bandhan binge with the family.

Some of these sibling relationships are far from perfect, but that is what makes them feel real.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, but sibling love is rarely as simple as tying a rakhi and exchanging gifts.

Real brothers and sisters argue over the smallest things, compete for their parents' attention and occasionally drive each other mad. Yet when life takes an unexpected turn, that same sibling who was annoying you five minutes ago can become the person you turn to first.

Indian streaming shows have captured that complicated relationship particularly well. From siblings growing up together to brothers and sisters standing by each other through heartbreak, family conflict and difficult choices, these stories show that sibling love can take many forms.

This Raksha Bandhan, here are seven Indian streaming shows that celebrate the bond between siblings and might just leave you feeling a little more grateful for yours.

1. Gullak

If there is one show that understands the chaos of growing up with siblings, it is Gullak.

Set around the Mishra family, the series follows brothers Annu and Aman as they navigate adulthood, family expectations and the everyday frustrations of living under the same roof.

Their relationship is full of arguments and teasing, but beneath the bickering is a deep affection that never really disappears. The show finds humour in their differences while also showing how quickly siblings can put those differences aside when it matters.

2. Yeh Meri Family

Yeh Meri Family takes viewers back to the nostalgia of growing up in a middle-class Indian household.

At its centre is a young family whose children experience the usual mix of fights, jealousy, affection and growing pains. The sibling dynamic feels particularly familiar because neither love nor irritation is ever far from the surface.

It is a gentle reminder that some of our earliest friendships are the ones we never had to choose.

3. Panchayat

While Panchayat is primarily a story about life in rural India and an unlikely government employee finding his place in a village, family remains an important part of its emotional world.

The show also understands the importance of people who become like family, making it a fitting watch for anyone looking for a broader celebration of loyalty, affection and relationships.

Its warmth comes from the small moments rather than dramatic declarations, making it an easy Raksha Bandhan binge.

4. The Family Man

The title may focus on one man, but The Family Man is ultimately rooted in the complicated balancing act between work and family.

Srikant Tiwari's relationship with his children gives the series much of its emotional grounding, while the family setting provides a contrast to the danger and secrecy surrounding his professional life.

For a Raksha Bandhan watch, it offers something slightly different: a reminder that protecting the people you love does not always look the same.

5. Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven explores relationships, marriage and family expectations against the backdrop of India's changing social landscape.

The series contains several complicated family relationships, including sibling bonds shaped by privilege, resentment, loyalty and love. It does not present family as perfect, but instead explores the difficult choices people make for those closest to them.

For viewers looking for something more mature than a conventional family drama, it offers a layered take on what it means to stand by someone.

6. Home Shanti

Home Shanti is built around one family's attempt to construct their dream home, but its real charm comes from the relationships within the Sharma household.

The family members clash, support one another and struggle to understand each other's choices, creating the kind of affectionate chaos that will feel familiar to anyone who has grown up with siblings.

It is light, warm and easy to watch, making it a good choice for a relaxed family viewing session.

7. Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is primarily a romantic comedy, but its wider exploration of relationships also makes room for family and sibling dynamics.

Across its run, the series explores how relationships change as people grow older and begin creating lives of their own.

It is a useful reminder that sibling relationships do not stop evolving when childhood ends. Sometimes, growing up simply changes the way that love is expressed.

Why sibling stories still resonate

The best sibling stories do not pretend that brothers and sisters get along all the time.

They fight. They compete. They embarrass each other and occasionally refuse to speak. But there is often an understanding underneath it all that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

That is what makes these shows particularly fitting for Raksha Bandhan. They remind us that sibling love is not necessarily about grand gestures. Sometimes it is an argument that ends in laughter, a late-night conversation or simply knowing that someone will be there when everything else goes wrong.

And perhaps that is the real spirit of Raksha Bandhan: celebrating the people who can irritate you endlessly and still be among the first people you would call when you need them most.