Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Labubu rakhis dominate Raksha Bandhan in India as collectible craze reaches UK stores

Fresh Labubu threads and lumbas, favoured for playful personalisation, are outpacing novelty designs while handmade styles hold strong for sentimental buyers.

Labubu rakhis

Labubu rakhis sell out across India and spark early interest in British Asian communities

Instagram/mannatindia.in/the_crazyowl
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Labubu rakhis and lumbas are outselling other novelty designs in India and gaining traction among British Asian buyers.
  • UK toy retailer The Entertainer is now stocking official Labubu dolls; over 100,000 fake units have been seized by UK Border Force.
  • Indian rakhi prices range from £0.38 (₹40) to £5.70 (₹600); Labubu collectibles in the UK cost £13.50–£211 (₹1,420–₹22,200).
  • Social media tag #LabubuRakhi is trending as pop culture blends with festive traditions.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 has taken a pop culture twist. Labubu-themed rakhis and lumbas are selling out in Indian markets from Delhi to Mumbai, with demand also emerging among British Asians. Known for its quirky charm, the Labubu character is now part of festive shopping lists, combining modern collectibles with the festival’s traditional ties.

Labubu rakhis Labubu rakhis sell out across India and spark early interest in British Asian communities Instagram/mannatindia.in/the_crazyowl


Why Labubu rakhis are selling out in India

In Delhi and Mumbai, market vendors say Labubu designs, especially lilac versions, are among the fastest sellers this season. Personalisation has boosted sales further, with customers requesting custom name tags. Online seller Nidhi Gupta admits she didn’t anticipate such high demand, while designer Richa Raj Shah confirms, “Lilac Labubu rakhis are leading the trend.” Families are also buying Labubu lumbas for sisters-in-law, often pairing them with small gift items.


Labubu collectibles in UK stores and the counterfeit problem

The Entertainer, a major UK toy chain, has begun stocking genuine Labubu dolls, giving British shoppers direct access without overseas shipping. But the craze has also brought a rise in counterfeit imports. UK Border Force has seized over 100,000 fake Labubu dolls, some with hazardous flammable materials. Buyers are being advised to check packaging details, QR codes, and official retailer listings before purchasing.


Traditional rakhis still hold their ground

Despite the buzz around Labubu, traditional rakhis remain a strong choice for many households. Ganpati motifs, rudraksh beads, evil-eye charms, and thewa work continue to appeal to shoppers who value handmade artistry. Prices for these range from £0.38 (₹40) for simple threads to £5.70 (₹600) for ornate bhaiya-bhabhi sets. Mumbai resident Preety Gada says, “The handmade ones feel more personal and meaningful.”


Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tradition meets trend

This year’s Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, 9 August, with shubh muhurat timings observed in both India and diaspora communities abroad. The surge in Labubu rakhi sales reflects a wider shift in festive shopping, where global pop culture merges seamlessly with age-old customs, attracting both young collectors and tradition-focused families.

indian festivalindian marketslabubu dollslabubu rakhisraksha bandhan

Related News

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship
Lifestyle

How to make the most of a physician assistant internship

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals
Lifestyle

Helpful hints for sticking with new year health goals

Jayeeta Dutta and Nesreen G
'Spiritual world is our true home'
Lifestyle

'Spiritual world is our true home'

More For You

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra in War 2 after months of disciplined preparation

Instagram/bollyhunter

Inside Kiara Advani’s sustainable fitness plan for her first bikini role in 'War 2'

Highlights:

  • Kiara Advani followed a structured, protein-rich diet for her War 2 role alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
  • Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed her meals included protein pancakes, grilled chicken, avocado and sattu chaas.
  • The transformation was achieved without crash diets, focusing on balance, recovery and a strict sleep schedule.
  • Kiara’s first on-screen bikini appearance comes in the YRF Spy Universe’s highly anticipated 2025 release.

Kiara Advani’s striking new look in War 2, her debut in the YRF Spy Universe, is the result of months of planning, discipline and precision. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the actress plays Kavya Luthra, and her first-ever bikini scene on screen has already become a talking point.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara’s nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed that the goal was to get the actress in “the best shape of her life” without resorting to shortcuts. “She didn’t want crash diets or quick fixes. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong,” Nicole said.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV

iStock

Oral sex linked to skin cancer risk through stealth HPV infections, scientists warn

Highlights:

  • HPV, a common STI, is now potentially linked to a deadly form of skin cancer
  • A 34-year-old woman developed 43 aggressive skin cancer lesions triggered by HPV
  • Researchers say this discovery could shift the approach to diagnosing and treating some skin cancers
  • Protection measures include vaccination, safe sex practices, and regular screening


Human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most widespread sexually transmitted infections in the UK, is already associated with several serious cancers — cervical, throat, penile, anal, and head and neck cancers among them. Now, researchers in the US have raised concerns that it may also contribute to certain forms of skin cancer, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found signs of beta-HPV triggering squamous cell carcinoma in a young woman who had no major history of sun damage or other typical causes.

Keep ReadingShow less
McDonald’s marketing gamble pays off with Minecraft Movie meal success

McDonald’s credited the sales rebound to “standout marketing”

Shutterstock

McDonald’s marketing gamble pays off with Minecraft Movie meal success

Highlights:

  • McDonald’s launches its largest-ever marketing campaign, centred on “A Minecraft Movie” meal.
  • US same-store sales rise 2.5% in Q2, ending a two-quarter decline.
  • Global same-store sales increase 3.8%, with revenue up 5% to $6.8 billion.
  • Campaign includes kids’ Happy Meal, adult meal, and crispy chicken strips.
  • CEO flags concern over declining visits from low-income consumers.
  • New nostalgic “McDonaldland” meal and revamped drinks to launch next.

McDonald’s has reported a return to sales growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the success of what it called the largest marketing campaign in the company’s history — a global promotion tied to A Minecraft Movie. The campaign featured themed kids’ Happy Meals, an adult meal offering, and a major merchandise push across 100 markets.

Same-store sales in the United States rose by 2.5% for the three months ending 30 June, reversing two consecutive quarters of decline. Global sales at comparable locations increased 3.8%, while total revenue rose 5% year-on-year to reach $6.8 billion.

Keep ReadingShow less
CardioPrecision

The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes

MediaZoo

CardioPrecision performs world-first robot-assisted aortic valve replacement via neck incision

Highlights:

  • Glasgow-based CardioPrecision completes first clinical cases of robotic aortic valve replacement (AVR) through a small neck incision.
  • The procedure was carried out at Cleveland Clinic in the United States.
  • It uses the company’s CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform to perform minimally invasive surgery.
  • The approach aims to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient outcomes.
  • Early results presented at major international conferences show clinical promise.


Glasgow medtech firm CardioPrecision has successfully performed the world’s first clinical cases of robot-assisted aortic valve replacement (AVR) using a small transcervical incision. This breakthrough could significantly reduce the need for traditional open-heart surgery.

The pioneering operations were carried out at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, a centre globally recognised for its cardiovascular care. The procedures used CardioPrecision’s proprietary CoreVista® Robot Enabling Platform, offering a new route for accessing the heart valve via the neck rather than the chest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zara ads

Zara removed the flagged images and said both models had medical certification

Zara

Zara ads ruled ‘irresponsible’ for showing models with protruding bones

Highlights:

  • Two Zara adverts banned for featuring models deemed “unhealthily thin”
  • ASA cited use of shadows and styling that made models appear gaunt
  • One image highlighted “protruding collarbones”; another made legs appear unusually thin
  • Zara removed the flagged images and said both models had medical certification
  • ASA also banned adverts from Marks & Spencer and Next earlier this year

Fashion retailer Zara has had two adverts banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog for portraying models who appeared “unhealthily thin”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled the adverts were “irresponsible” and said they must not appear again in their current form. Both images had appeared on Zara’s app and website as part of a carousel showcasing clothing both on and off models.

Zara has removed the images in question and said the models involved had received medical clearance confirming they were in good health at the time of the shoot.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us