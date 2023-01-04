Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 04, 2023
5 vacation looks of Rohit Saraf that are raising the temperature 

Being a travel bug, the actor loves constantly waking up in different time zones.

Rohit Saraf

By: Mohnish Singh

India’s national crush Rohit Saraf’s dreamy eyes and charming smile are enough to win hearts. Apart from being a great actor, his fashion sense is a class apart. His social media feed gives Gen Z vibes only. The Mismatched fame is definitely crushing it when it comes to adapting to new trends! Being a travel bug, he loves constantly waking up in different time zones. Here are 5 looks of Rohit Saraf that give us major vacation goals.

The actor shared a glimpse of his recent visit to the Central gallery & we love Rohit’s view & Saraf himself in the long coat, trimmed beard & messy hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Sharing a capture in Austria, the sky turned pink for Saraf as he wore a bright red puffer jacket for the day pairing it with sky-blue jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Keeping it candid in Prague, are beige pants & the printed jacket look. It goes perfectly with the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Saraf is all smiles as he poses against old vintage buildings along with a Christmas tree backdrop & the plaid jacket keeps him warm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

For his walk in the streets of Austria, Saraf opted for a chocolate puffer jacket, paired with a t-shirt & glasses. We couldn’t take our eyes off his look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Which look has been your favourite? Well, we can’t choose one either!

