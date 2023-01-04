5 vacation looks of Rohit Saraf that are raising the temperature

Being a travel bug, the actor loves constantly waking up in different time zones.

Rohit Saraf

By: Mohnish Singh

India’s national crush Rohit Saraf’s dreamy eyes and charming smile are enough to win hearts. Apart from being a great actor, his fashion sense is a class apart. His social media feed gives Gen Z vibes only. The Mismatched fame is definitely crushing it when it comes to adapting to new trends! Being a travel bug, he loves constantly waking up in different time zones. Here are 5 looks of Rohit Saraf that give us major vacation goals.

The actor shared a glimpse of his recent visit to the Central gallery & we love Rohit’s view & Saraf himself in the long coat, trimmed beard & messy hair.

Sharing a capture in Austria, the sky turned pink for Saraf as he wore a bright red puffer jacket for the day pairing it with sky-blue jeans.

Keeping it candid in Prague, are beige pants & the printed jacket look. It goes perfectly with the background.

Saraf is all smiles as he poses against old vintage buildings along with a Christmas tree backdrop & the plaid jacket keeps him warm.

For his walk in the streets of Austria, Saraf opted for a chocolate puffer jacket, paired with a t-shirt & glasses. We couldn’t take our eyes off his look.

Which look has been your favourite? Well, we can’t choose one either!