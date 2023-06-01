5 saree looks inspired by Lakshmi Manchu’s chic and effortless fashion sense

By: Mohnish Singh

As the summer heat intensifies, it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with some breezy and stylish saree looks. And who better to take inspiration from than the gorgeous Lakshmi Manchu? Besides her acting skills, Lakshmi is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense, which is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Her unique style statement and experimentation with different fabrics, patterns, and designs have made her a fashion icon among her fans. In this feature, we will explore five different summer saree styling looks of Lakshmi Manchu that you can take inspiration from for your next fashion outing.

1. Go for light fabrics: Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen like this yellow saree worn by Lakshmi. Allow your skin to breathe and keep you cool in the heat.

2. Play with pastels: Summer is the season for pastel hues, and Lakshmi shows us how to ace this trend in sarees. Pick soft shades like baby pink, or baby blues to add a touch of elegance to your look. These soothing colours work well in the hot summer months and look great on any skin tone. Accessorize with delicate jewelry to complete the look.

3. Experiment with prints: Printed sarees are a versatile addition to your summer wardrobe. Lakshmi’s floral printed pink and ivory saree is a perfect example of how to rock this trend with panache and elegance

4. Keep it simple: Minimalism is key when it comes to summer saree styling. Stick to simple yet classy drapes and avoid heavy embellishments or jewellery to keep your look effortless.

5. Sheer and Net Sarees: Sheer and net sarees are perfect for summer weddings and events. Lakshmi Manchu has often been seen wearing sarees with sheer pallus and net detailing. Style with a statement necklace and a chic clutch for a stunning look.

