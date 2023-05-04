Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

5 most exciting films to look out for at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is slated to run from 16 – 27 May 2023.

Asteroid City and Kennedy Posters

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s that time of year again when cinephiles all across the globe gear up for one of the most prestigious film festivals, Cannes Film Festival. Just like every year, there is an exciting line-up of anticipated releases set to premiere at the festival’s 76th edition, due to run from 16 to 27 May. From Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City to Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, here are the most interesting films to look out for at this year’s festival

1. Kennedy

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is best known for such notable films as No Smoking, Dev D, and the Gangs of Wasseypur series, is set to make a comeback to his noir roots with his upcoming title Kennedy. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in lead roles. It is the only Indian title to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Kennedy will be screened in the Midnight Screenings section at the festival. For those not in the know, Cannes reserves midnight slots for interesting genre films or those with challenging content. Most of the details about the film have been kept under wraps, but Kennedy has been hitting headlines ever since the news of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 emerged.

2. Killers of the Flower Moon

Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon recounts the true story of an oil-rich Native American community in ’20s Oklahoma whose members are murdered under mysterious circumstances. The film is an atmospheric adaptation of David Grann’s novel of the same name and has been in the making for more than two years. It also features Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro on the cast.

3. May December

Julianne Moore and Riverdale’s Charles Melton play central characters in Todd Haynes’ new film May December, which is competing for this year’s Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The story sees Portman play a Hollywood actress who, while researching her latest role, goes to stay with a woman whose affair with a much younger man once gripped the nation as tabloid news.

4. Asteroid City

With Asteroid City, Wes Anderson is back for a third time in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Maya Hawke, and Margot Robbie and the plot revolves around the presumably whimsical goings-on at a junior stargazer’s convention in a fictional American desert town.

5. How to Have Sex

British director Molly Manning Walker makes her feature-length directorial debut with How to Have Sex, which is set to premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section. It follows a group of English teenage girls on a party holiday in Mallorca, encountering the vivid, terrifying environment in which the high-pressure rite of passage takes place. It stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, Shaun Thomas, Samuel Bottomley, Enva Lewis, and Laura Ambler.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is slated to run from 16 – 27 May 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Adinath Kothare: ‘I have lived every character’
TELEVISION
Patrick Baladi joins Parminder Nagra on the cast of ITV thriller DI Ray 2
Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release
Entertainment
When Ranveer Singh met ‘fellow gooner’ Idris Elba
Hollywood News
Brie Larson and Paul Dano on Cannes festival jury
Hollywood News
Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2023
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran copyright battle could stoke songwriting paranoia
Entertainment
Fans declare Ranveer Singh’s chat with Arsenal legends as ‘best interview ever’
Entertainment
Kamli movie review: Path-breaking Pakistani drama about carnal desire
NEWS
Nita Ambani attends Broadway musical The Sound of Music premiere
NEWS
Netflix India content chief Monika Shergill on streamer’s ‘path to profitability’
FILM
Shirley Abraham-Amit Madheshiya’s documentary on migrant workers exodus wins Human Rights Press Award
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW