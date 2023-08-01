5 most-awaited streaming releases to watch in August 2023

August is here and leading streaming platforms are set to woo audiences with an impressive slate of titles. From high-profile streaming shows to much-anticipated films, the audience is going to have multiple choices at their disposal. Let’s not waste time and see what this month has in store for the audience.

Heartstopper Season 2

After the huge success of Heartstopper season 1 in 2022, Netflix is set to release the much-anticipated season two of the show on August 3. The British coming-of-age rom-com drama, which is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and comic book Heartstopper, stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, and Yasmin Finney in pivotal roles.

Heart Of Stone

Heart of Stone is one of the most-awaited streaming releases of 2023. The film marks Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut and also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in principal roles. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a female intelligence agent who is forced to serve as the organization’s last line of defence in order to preserve its most valuable asset from falling into the wrong hands. The Tom Harper directorial drops on Netflix on August 11.

Made In Heaven Season 2

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven was one of the most successful Hindi streaming shows of 2019. After a long wait of four years, the series returns with season two on August 10 only on Amazon Prime Video. Made In Heaven 2 features an excellent ensemble, including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others.

Guns And Gulaabs

Fronted by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, Guns And Gulaabs has piqued audiences’ interest with its posters. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the series, but everyone is waiting for it with bated breath. The series is created by Raj & DK and will premiere on Netflix.

The Hunt for Veerappan

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, The Hunt for Veerappan is a docuseries that chronicles the tale of the 17-year manhunt for the infamous Indian smuggler and bandit Veerappan. The documentary will delve into the crimes he committed, the special operation launched to kill him, and firsthand accounts from people close to the criminal. It drops on Netflix on 4 August.

