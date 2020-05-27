43 years of Amar Akbar Anthony: Amitabh Bachchan says his film was a bigger hit than Baahubali 2

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebs on social media. On every anniversary of his movies, the actor shares a picture from the sets of the film and captions it with some interesting anecdotes.

Today, Amar Akbar Anthony completes 43 years of its release, and the actor posted a picture from the sets of the film. Well, while writing about the film, Big B revealed that the adjusted collection of Amar Akbar Anthony is more than Baahubali 2.

The megastar wrote in the caption, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations 😟😟 But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now … gone are those days !!”

Well, Baahubali 2 is one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema and if Amar Akbar Anthony is actually a bigger hit than the SS Rajamouli’s directorial.

Talking about Big B’s upcoming films, he will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo which is slated to release on Amazon Prime on 12th June 2020. The actor also has Jhund and Brahmastra in his kitty. It is said that the former will also get a digital release. But the makers are yet to announce it.