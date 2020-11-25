4 Years of Dear Zindagi: Dialogues from the Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer that are life lessons

Murtuza Iqbal







Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful films made in Bollywood. It was very relatable, and Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan gave fantastic performances in it.

While there are many things we love about Dear Zindagi, one thing that impressed us a lot was the dialogues of the film. So, today, as the film completes four years of its release, let’s look at the list of dialogues from the movie that are actually life lessons.

Don’t let the past blackmail your present to ruin a beautiful future…







Kabhi kabhi hum mushkil rasta sirf is liye chunte hai, kyun ki humein lagta hai, important cheezein paane ke liye humein mushkil rasta apnana chahiye, apne aap ko punish karna bahut zaroori samajhte hai, but why? Aasaan rasta kyun nahi chun sakte, kya burai hai uss mein, khaas karke jab us mushkil ka saamna karne ke liye hum taiyaar hi nahi hai…

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Jab hum apne aap ko achchi tarah samajh lete hai, toh doosre kya samajhte hai, it doesn’t matter, not at all…







Tum agar khulke ro nahi sakogi, toh khulkar hass kaise sakogi…

Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na, toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

We are all our own teachers in the school of life…

Hum itni kursiyan dekhte hai ek khareedne se pehle phir apna life partner choose karne se pehle options dekhne mein kya problem?

Zindagi mein jab koi pattern banta ya koi aadat banti dikhai de na, toh uske baare mein achchi tarah se sochna chahiye, genius is about knowing when to stop…

Genius woh nahi hota jiske paas har sawaal ka jawab ho, genius woh hota hai jiske paas har jawaab tak pahunchne ka patience ho…





