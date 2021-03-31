Trending Now

21 Years of Hera Pheri: Dialogues from the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer that made us laugh out loud


Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri is one of the best comedy films made in Bollywood. We of course enjoyed the film on the big screen, and we laugh out loud whenever we watch it now on television.

Hera Pheri is remembered for many reasons and one of them is dialogues. So, today, as the film completes 21 years of its release, let’s look at the list of some of the hilarious dialogues from the film…

Yeh  Babu Rao ka style hai…



Utha le re baba, utha le, mereko nahi re, in dono ko utha le…

Devi ka prasad mandir mein milta hai, garage mein nahin…

Agar subah subah sandaas jana hai toh singer banna padega…



Meri kundli mein khoon likha hai, maloom hai na?

Jaan pehchaan nahi kaise uthaunga, kam se kam 40-50 kilo ka wazan hoga…



A person on phone: Hello, woh meri machli ka kya hua? Babu Rao: Woh mein mast tel mein fry karke, woh mein kha gaya…

50 rupay kaat overacting ki wajahse…

Ae raaju, itne raat ko konsa khel khelega? Aaju baaju log bomba boom karega re…

Mera chaati foda re, mera chaati foda re. Maar saale ko, khopdi tod saale ka, khopdi tod…













Most Popular

Britons now worry less about Covid and Brexit, says poll

Overseas Citizens of India card holders no longer required to carry old passports to travel to India

More than 300,000 NHS workers are more likely to quit their job, warns survey

How Conan Doyle helped pardon wrongly convicted British Indian

Shah Rukh Khan on shooting with Salman Khan



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×