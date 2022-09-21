20-year-old man charged with rape in Bolton

The alleged attack happened on Saturday (17).

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A 20-year-old Bolton man has been charged with rape of a woman, media reports said.

Prashant Gurung of Manchester Road, Bolton, will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (21), police said. Earlier, he has been remanded into custody.

According to police, the alleged attack took place in the early hours of Saturday (17) in Bolton town centre.

Police previously arrested three other males in connection with the incident. They have all been bailed while further enquiries are made.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Greater Manchester Police are continuing our enquiries and reviewing the CCTV in the local area.

“We also encourage anyone that has information to contact our detectives on 0161 856 5757 quoting 598 17/09/22. You can also speak anonymously with the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”