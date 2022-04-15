Website Logo
  • Friday, April 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Shan Masood hits maiden double century for Derbyshire

Shan Masood of Derbyshire (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood hit a maiden double century on Thursday playing for Derbyshire in the English county championship.

The stylish 32-year-old left-hander was 201 not out in a total of 327-2 at stumps on the first day of the match against Sussex at Derby.

His runs came off 271 balls with 22 boundaries.

Masood, who has played 25 Tests for Pakistan with a career best of 156, has been in a rich vein of form in the English tournament.

In Derbyshire’s opening match against Middlesex last week he made 91 and 62.

Masood also shared a record third-wicket stand against Sussex of 236 with Wayne Madsen, who was 88 not out at the close.

With the exception of Steven Finn, the Sussex bowling lacked the consistency to apply any sustained pressure and Masood took advantage to reach 50 from only 60 balls.

At lunch the Pakistan star was undefeated on 74 from 88 balls and after the interval he moved to his century with a succession of imperious strokes on both sides of the wicket.

Runs kept flowing in the final session with Masood reaching 150 from 191 balls.

The Sussex team featured Masood’s international teammate Mohammad Rizwan and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara — a rare example of Pakistani and Indian cricketers turning out for the same side.

India cut bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that authorities blamed on Pakistani militants and the teams now only play each other in multi-nation events.

The South Asian rivals have not faced each other in a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India in 2012/13 for a set of one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches during a brief thaw in relations.

Pakistan’s stars also do not play in the Indian Premier League, the world’s most high-profile Twenty20 competition, which is currently taking place in India.

Sussex signed Pujara as a replacement for Travis Head last month after the Australian asked to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments.

The 34-year-old Indian batsman has scored 6,713 Test runs in 95 Tests at an average of nearly 44.

Rizwan, 29, averages nearly 43 in Test cricket and an eye-catching 50 in the T20 format.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pakistan’s Rizwan and India’s Pujara team up for Sussex
Sports
MCC hosts Ramadan iftar at Lord’s
Sports
Rafiq racism row: ECB to charge up to 12 former Yorkshire staff
Sports
South Africa spinners wrap up crushing win over Bangladesh
Sports
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Sports
Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations
Sports
Azam to Khawaja: Five things we learned from Australia’s Pakistan tour
Sports
India’s Clean Slate becomes Headingley’s new principal sponsor
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
Sports
Pak vs Aus T20I: Aaron Finch, Nathan Ellis form mark glorious victory over…
Sports
Bangladesh call for neutral umpires after S. Africa controversy
Sports
Pujara’s stint at Sussex to be delayed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK’s ombudsman partners with Tata Group firm
India, France explore ways to strengthen defence ties
Shan Masood hits maiden double century for Derbyshire
Pandya stars as Gujarat replace Rajasthan at IPL summit
Boris Johnson’s India visit likely to propel free trade talks
Johnson backs decision to send migrants to Rwanda despite outcry…