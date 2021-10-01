Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

News

Sikh medicine practitioner shot dead in Pakistan

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SIKH ‘hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday (30) in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

‘Hakeem’ Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa) was at his clinic when the attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire at him.

Singh, who received four bullets, died instantly, police said, adding that the killers managed to escape from the crime scene.

A police team rushed to the site and encircled the area. The reason behind the murder was not ascertained yet.

Singh, a well-known figure in the Sikh community of Peshawar, was running his clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital. Most of the Sikh community members in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.

The police are investigating the matter from different angles and the possibility of terrorism is also being probed.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. News channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan, followed by Christians. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in the country.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
News
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew
UK
Blurry line between realistic botanical art and photography
UK
Key role for community pharmacy
News
Indian environmental group among ‘Alternative Nobel’ winners
News
Steve Reed says values of Hindu community and Labour party are similar
News
Low demand: Hospitals ditch Sputnik V vaccine in India
US
Legislation in US Senate seeks report on Pakistan’s role in Taliban offensive
News
Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader
News
Report says William Beckford statue should stay
US
US ‘lost’ the 20-year war in Afghanistan: top US general
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL…
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew