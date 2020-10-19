£10,000 fine for owner of a wedding venue for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

A £10,000 fine has been slapped on the owner of an event venue in west London after a wedding reception took place at the venue which was attended by more than 100 people.







Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall in the evening last week.

After arriving on scene, it was clear to officers that a high number of people had crowded into the venue to celebrate a wedding. This was in clear breach of the regulations, which have been put in place by the government to protect people from Coronavirus, Met police said.

Under current regulations, weddings are permitted, however, guest numbers are limited to 15 persons.







As officers walked through the venue, they saw no clear evidence that guests were maintaining social distancing, nor were guests taking any reasonable steps to protect others and prevent transmitting the virus.

Likewise, the venue must adhere to strict Covid Secure guidelines in order to keep people safe. In clear breach of these regulations, officers dispersed a large number of the guests to ensure numbers complied with the law.

After considering the risk, senior officers decided to report the owner of the venue for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.







“Restrictions on large gatherings, such as weddings, have been in place for months and quite frankly there can be no excuse for this flagrant violation of the law. There was clearly no attempt by the venue owner to enforce the regulations or keep their patrons safe – it is for this reason we have reported them for a £10,000 fine,” said Peter Gardner, BCU commander, chief superintendent.

“As cases of Coronavirus rise across London, officers throughout the Met will be redoubling our efforts to clamp down on those individuals and businesses who breach the regulations and put themselves, and others at risk.”











