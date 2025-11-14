From infectious Bollywood beats to the buzz of Manchester, Jazzy J has always lived life to a rhythm. He first hit the UK scene with his dance troupe Desi Beats — a name that’s followed him all the way to the airwaves. Today, he hosts The Desi Beats Show with Jazzy J on LycaRadio Greater Manchester. Known for his infectious energy and love of Bollywood grooves, Jazzy J keeps listeners moving with his signature mix of music and charm. After taking countless requests listeners, he’s now sharing 10 songs he truly loves with Eastern Eye.

Before making his selection, the popular host said: “Growing up in India in the 1990s in a musical family, whilst learning and listening to all the greats from the 60s onwards, opened my world to the vastness of music and the legends who ruled the different eras. These are songs I have sung, listen to and always turn back to when I need to escape the world and its chaos. Hopefully, my humble 10 will leave a mark on you as they have left on me.”





My Playlist with Jazzy J: The Songs That Move My Soul





Pukarta Chala Hoon Main by Mohammed Rafi : There are many songs of Rafi saab that I love and there are different moods for each of these, but one song that I always hum and listen to on repeat is this timeless classic from Mere Sanam (1965). The song’s beauty lies in the style of Rafi saab's singing, and the visuals simply enhances it. When you close your eyes and listen to this song, you feel like Rafi saab is crooning the magical lyrics in your ears.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe by Mukesh : The late great singer is fondly remembered as the God of songs that quite often display heartbreak or sadness. But this track from the movie Anari uplifts my spirits. The lyrics themselves are full of inspiration and positivity, and every time I listen to this song, it reminds me that life is beautiful, good, and something we should be thankful for.

Raat Ke Humsafar by Asha Bhosle & Mohammed Rafi : I know what you’re thinking - Asha Bhosle ji has so many mega hit songs, but why did I choose this song from An Evening in Paris? The answer again lies in its simple composition, deep, meaningful lyrics, and music by Shankar Jaikishan ji. The romantic, haunting melody that captures your heart every time you hear it.

Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar by Manna Dey & Kishore Kumar : Two great masters from contrasting genres came together to work their magic to comedic perfection in this unforgettable duet from Padosan. Manna Dey gives vocals for Mehmood, who plays a Carnatic teacher and Kishore Kumar sings whilst Sunil Dutt mimes. All to woo the beautiful Saira Banu. A fantastic jugalbandi. A fun song that always brings a smile to my face every time I hear it.





Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha by Lata Mangeshkar : This was a difficult one to choose as I love her Woh Kaun Thi track Lag Jaa Gale equally. But this song from Anpadh is far more difficult to sing. The way she expresses her love and devotion, and gratitude through the song is something that I have not come across in any other composition to this degree.

Chingari Koi Bhadke by Kishore Kumar : A slow, beautiful song from Amar Prem that depicts the pain of the soul, where the male protagonist is explaining his heart and melancholy to a loved one. I absolutely love the vocals and pacing of this top track.

Ka Karu Sajni by K J Yesudas ji : This thumri is primarily based on Raag Sindhu Bhairavi. The original thumri is attributed to Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, and various artists have performed it in different classical and semi-classical renditions. Every single note, every single line is simply bliss.

Kisi Nazar Ko Rera by Bhupinder Singh : When big commercial Bollywood blockbusters were still showing outdoor locations and big homes, movies like Aitbaar conveyed complications in real life relationships and this ghazal simply hits the mark. The singing on this song is just amazing.

Woh Toh Hai Albela by Kumar Sanu & Devaki Pandit : Kumar Sanu ruled the 90s with a collection of super hit songs all of which I love. But this song from the movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa always makes me cry. A priest and a mother trying to explain to the strict father that his son is different - a lonesome creative soul in the madness of the world. It hits so close to home that I can’t express.





Abhi Mujhme Kahi by Sonu Nigam: I love so many of Sonu Nigam’s song but this one made his mark on me and many many others. Ajay – Atul’s magical composition from Agneepath, the setting, lyrics and emotions just moves you to the core.

Instagram & Snapchat: @thisisjazzyj