  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

10 Indian cities screening films showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives

British Council in partnership with British BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival launched the 10th edition of the ‘Five Films for Freedom’ last week.

A still from First Kiss

By: Mohnish Singh

Five short films from India, Spain, the Philippines, the UK, and the US showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives that resonate with resilience and authenticity are being screened in 10 cities across India.

British Council in partnership with British BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival launched the 10th edition of the ‘Five Films for Freedom’ last week.

In India, in partnership with The Queer Muslim Project, 12 screenings for the films will be held. At the launch event in Delhi, the first screening was held, showcasing diverse narratives and fostering dialogue on LGBTQIA+ issues.

“We are very happy to be working together with BFI Flare, and The Queer Muslim Project once more on ‘Five Films For Freedom’, a celebration of diversity and cross-cultural understanding,” said Alison Barrett, director (India) of British Council.

“At the British Council, we think there are no boundaries to love. ‘Five Films For Freedom’ respects creativity and expressiveness and stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. We are proud of our continued support of this programme, which not only spotlights fresh stories but also creates new connections and understanding,” she added.

The films selected for screening are The First Kiss, directed by Miguel Lafuente (Spain); Little One, directed by Clister Santos (Philippines); Compton’s 22, directed by Drew de Pinto (US); Cursive, directed by Isabel Steuble-Johnson (UK); and Halfway directed by Kumar Chheda (India).

Chheda said there could have been “no greater joy than to see my film reach audiences around the world”.

These films will be promoted across the British Council’s extensive global digital networks and made accessible via BFI Player. In India, the films are being screened till March 24 in Delhi, Kolkata, Gangtok, Agartala, Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Goa.

Related Stories

NEWS
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony
NEWS
Priyanka and Nick offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Ram temple with daughter Malti
NEWS
Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar collaborate with Prime Video on diverse projects
NEWS
Dhanush releases first poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic
NEWS
Rajamouli attends ‘RRR’ special screening in Japan, receives gift from 83-year-old fan
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra unveils new production venture ‘Women of My Billion’
NEWS
Prime Video unveils 2024 India slate
NEWS
Prime Video teases new seasons of ‘Pataal Lok’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Panchayat’
Entertainment
Aaron Taylor-Johnson likely to be next James Bond
Entertainment
I believed poets need to drink, it destroyed my marriage: Javed Akhtar
NEWS
‘Trying to still be most risk-taking actor’: Ayushmann Khurrana
NEWS
Nitin Sawhney, Arooj Aftab part of Glastonbury Festival lineup

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW