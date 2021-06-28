10 arrested for Lahore car bomb blast

Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore on June 23, 2021. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN police said they arrested 10 suspects in connection with a fatal car bomb blast in Lahore last week, blamed on a “hostile intelligence agency”.

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, died last Wednesday (23) when explosives stuffed into a car exploded outside the house of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Inspector general of police of Punjab province, Inam Ghani, said in Lahore on Monday (28) that the arrested suspects included women and the lynchpin and “they are all Pakistanis working for a foreign agency”.

“We have arrested the linchpin who had the blast carried out in Pakistan. We have arrested the ones who were used in Pakistan to conduct the blast. Those who bought the car and repaired it as well are also under arrest.”

He, however, did not name the country the suspects are accused of working for.

“These hostile agencies cannot come inside Pakistan… They find agents in Middle East countries,” he said.

The blast coinciding with a plenary session of the global dirty money watchdog FATF was aimed at embarrassing Pakistan, he said.

“We think the basic target was to embarrass Pakistan but that did not happen.”