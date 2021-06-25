Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

DRUG maker Zydus Cadila today (25) received an approval from the US health regulator to market Pemetrexed injection in the American market.

Pemetrexed is used to treat certain kinds of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. It is a chemotherapy drug that helps in slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The firm got nod from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials, it said in a statement.

The approved drug will be produced at the formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad in India, the company said.

Zydus Cadila now has 319 approvals.

Since 2003-04, the company has filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare products. The group employs around 25,000 people worldwide.