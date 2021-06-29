Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
Wimbledon

Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round

Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Tallon Griekspoor. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

GERMANY’S Alexander Zverev eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday (29) beating Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes.

The 24-year-old French Open semifinalist had lost to qualifiers at Wimbledon on two occasions – Ernests Gulbis in the third round in 2018 and to Jiri Vesely in the first round in 2019 – but he made no mistake this time round.

Not even a 15 minute break so the Court One roof could be closed due to rain upset the fourth seed’s rhythm.

“I was great on the court! Without the roof and then with,” he said.

Zverev, who pounded down 20 aces, will play the winner of the match between American Tennys Sandgren, ranked 68, and 94th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

