Zuma makes F1 history with groundbreaking Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS partnership

Highlights

Zuma appointed as exclusive Lifestyle & Dining Curator for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in historic first.

Partnership will activate at Grand Prix events in Monaco, Silverstone, Madrid and Abu Dhabi from 2026.

Collaboration marks Zuma's 25th anniversary celebrations throughout 2027 with presence across F1 calendar.

Japanese restaurant brand Zuma has secured a multi-year collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, becoming the first global lifestyle restaurant brand to partner directly with an F1 team.

The groundbreaking alliance positions Zuma as the team's exclusive and official Lifestyle & Dining Curator, establishing a new intersection between elite hospitality, culture and motorsport.

Founded in 2002 by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, Zuma operates over 25 locations worldwide as part of Azumi Ltd., the internationally recognised restaurant group that also owns ROKA, Oblix and other celebrated dining concepts.



Global activation plans

The partnership will see Zuma, alongside select Azumi brands, activate across multiple Grand Prix events including Monaco, Silverstone, Madrid and Abu Dhabi, with additional locations to be confirmed.

The collaboration extends into the prestigious Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Miami Club and Las Vegas Club, as well as co-hosted events at key moments throughout the global cultural calendar.

Sven Koch, CEO of Azumi Ltd., said "F1 represents the pinnacle of performance, precision, and global relevance – values that sit at the very heart of the Zuma brand.

Our multi-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team marks a defining moment not only for Zuma, but for the hospitality industry as a whole."

Koch added that the collaboration moves beyond traditional dining into "true cultural curation," particularly significant as Zuma approaches its 25th anniversary in 2027.

Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said "Working with Zuma, a globally recognised leader in lifestyle and dining, enables us to elevate our world-leading hospitality offering even further and unlock the full potential of our spaces around the world."

Rich Sanders, chief commercial officer for the team, described Zuma's global reputation for exceptional lifestyle experiences as aligning perfectly with their ambition to deliver world-class hospitality.

The partnership represents a strategic alignment between two brands operating at the pinnacle of their respective industries, redefining luxury hospitality integration within modern sport.