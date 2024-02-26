  • Monday, February 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Swords, headsets and Indian wedding for Zuckerberg’s Asia tour

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg would attend the March 1-3 pre-wedding celebrations of the son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg is touring Japan, South Korea and India. (Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg was in Japan on Monday on a mini-Asia tour involving sword-making, mixed-reality headsets in Seoul, and reportedly also lavish pre-wedding celebrations for an Indian multi-billionaire’s son.

Zuckerberg posted footage on Sunday on social media of a “special afternoon learning about making katanas” with a sword master, including of him hammering molten metal and swinging a blade.

The 39-year-old had been skiing in Japan with his family and was due to meet with Facebook developers in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported.

Zuckerberg was then expected to travel to South Korea where he is lining up meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol and leaders of tech titans Samsung and LG, according to South Korean media.

“Mark is planning a brief visit to the country and is scheduling some key meetings,” Meta said in a statement to AFP without sharing further details.

South Korea is home to some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, global leaders in memory chips.

These two are among the few firms in the world that make high-end memory chips tailored for artificial intelligence processors.

During his South Korea trip, Zuckerberg will meet the CEO of consumer tech giant LG Electronics to discuss the development of a mixed-reality headset to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

In India Zuckerberg was set to attend the March 1-3 pre-wedding celebrations of the son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries, Bloomberg said.

Meta, Google and others have invested billions of dollars in Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms as it seeks to take on Amazon and Walmart in India’s vast e-commerce market.

Ambani, 66, is the world’s 10th-richest person according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, while Zuckerberg is ranked fourth.

The other 1,000 invitees from politics, business, Bollywood and cricket for the pre-nuptials for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of an industrialist, reportedly include Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump. (AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ramaswamy, Noem top straw polls to pick Trump’s running mate
News
Air India’s new inflight safety video celebrates Indian classical dance forms
News
Sunak warns of toxic political culture amid security threats to MPs
News
Several Indian helpers in Russian army discharged: India
UK
India denies entry to Asian origin UK academic
NEWS
Buddha’s relics flown to Thailand from India for Makha Bucha day
News
Indian-origin man arrested over deaths of Gujarati family trying to illegally cross into…
News
Conservative party not Islamophobic, says Sunak
News
Junior doctors begin new five-day strike over pay dispute
News
Death threats have become a norm, says Labour MP
News
Sunak urges West to ‘be bolder’ in seizing frozen Russian assets
News
Tories suspend MP Anderson over ‘Islamophobic’ comments
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW