ZEE5 Global unveils a line-up of 111 titles

ZEE5 Global is home to over 200,000+ hours of on-demand content.

Photo credit: ZEE5 Global

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrating five glorious years of creating exclusive streaming content, ZEE5 Global at a star-studded event in Mumbai, titled Hooked to 5, revealed an expansive line-up of titles featuring originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels to cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct-to-digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches, and intriguing docu-series.

For the slate, ZEE5 Global has partnered with prominent creators like Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule, to narrate stories featuring powerhouse performers like Salman Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, Arya, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and many more.

The new slate is designed to elevate the content viewing experience with enhanced choices across formats, genres, and languages. The lineup also showcases ZEE5 Global’s significant focus on regional content with titles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Punjabi, and Marathi. Pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling to democratize access to quality entertainment, ZEE5 Global has expanded its ecosystem through partnerships with prominent content creators and cinematic maestros.

The platform’s content portfolio builds a high level of excitement as it brings the world of entertainment to consumers’ screens across the globe, in multiple languages, with diverse emotions and endless experiences to get hooked on to.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, stated, “We celebrate an incredible 5 years of ZEE5 Global this year, growing from strength to strength to becoming the No.1 South Asian platform with viewers from nearly every part of the world coming to our platform to watch content in their preferred language, be it Hindi or Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam or others. We’re thrilled today to unveil our highly anticipated new content slate of 111 titles specially curated to bring these discerning audiences an all-new slate of exceptional stories across languages, genres, and formats that promise to not only entertain and enthrall but also bring them a little closer to home.”

Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realize that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever-evolving. At ZEE5, it is our unwavering mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with our viewers on this path, celebrating their multi-dimensionality through stories that ignite their imagination, stoke their dreams, shape their beliefs, and inspire their very being.”

Commenting on the new slate, Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “As ZEE5 reaches its 5-year milestone, we are creating ourselves, one story at a time. It is our endeavour to take our viewers on a journey where they explore multiple dimensions within themselves. It gives us immense joy in bringing stories and characters that take our audiences to new worlds and emotions, that they can sometimes relate to and sometimes escape with. The new slate that we’ve curated brings forth fresh seasons of our most loved series and some new titles that we hope audiences will enjoy. We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion for broadening the horizons of storytelling.”

The world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 Global is home to over 200,000+ hours of on-demand content. With a rich library of over 3500 films, 1750 TV shows, and 700 originals, ZEE5 Global offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2023 that will add to its extensive library of content, offering a wider array of catalogs to entertainment seekers.