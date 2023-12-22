ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating

Koose Munisamy Veerappan offers an in-depth portrayal of one of India’s well known fugitive’s life and legacy, streaming exclusively on ZEE5 Global.

Koose Munisamy Veerappan Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe with its latest docuseries Koose Munisamy Veerappan. Within 2 weeks of its release, the six-episode-long series has recorded an impressive 9.1 rating on IMDb.

Through an interesting blend of real-life footage and firsthand accounts from individuals who were close to him, the series vividly portrays Veerappan’s enigmatic persona and his criminal legacy.

What sets this series apart is the fact that it is primarily narrated by Veerappan himself, revealing his entire life story and uncovering unknown truths about the events that happened around him.

The original Tamil series is streaming exclusively on ZEE5 Global in four different languages – Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “We are thrilled to see how our Tamil series Koose Munisamy Veerappan has resonated with viewers on our platform notching up a remarkable 9.1 rating on IMDB. Real-life narratives and docuseries as a format have increasingly struck a chord with the viewers and we are committed to adding more of such differentiated content on ZEE5 Global in the coming year for our global audiences.”

Nakkheeran Gopal, the journalist said, “We have invested huge efforts and taken significant risks to secure an interview with Veerappan. For the first time, this detailed version of the interview has been presented in a documentary narrative to the audience on the ZEE5 Global OTT platform under the title Koose Munisamy Veerappan. Veerappan’s story must be portrayed with honesty and completeness, incorporating the narratives of the victims. This series is not merely a documentary; it transcends the genre to become an engaging action thriller.”

Prabhavathi, the producer said “We established ‘Dheeran Productions’ with the goal of producing and showcasing local stories at a world-class standard, particularly in an environment where our people’s expectations and acceptance have grown through exposure to numerous international productions. Following the launch of our inaugural production, Koose Munusamy Veerappan, a top-tier docuseries, we are confident that the audience for the ‘docuseries’ genre in India will experience a significant surge.”

Koose Munisamy Veerappan is exclusively streaming now on ZEE5 Global!