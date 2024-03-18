  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Zayn Malik opens up about life with daughter Khai away from spotlight

Zayn Malik (Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Zayn Malik has opened up about his life with daughter Khai away from the limelight. The former One Direction member is spending much of his time on his farm in Pennsylvania. Giving him company is his 3-year-old daughter Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On a 14 March episode of Hot Ones, he said that being away from the hustle and bustle of show business and city life influences his writing process.

“I think life in general can influence your writing process. You have to live and go through things to have something to talk about. So yeah, it’s definitely has taken on the surrounding area of Pennsylvania,” he said. “It’s got that feel, it’s got the chill, like introspective kind of conscious kind of thing going on. And I’m really excited for people to listen to it because it’s really different from anything I’ve ever done before, it’s super personal.”

Zayn added that he is trying to be a good example to his daughter. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this’,” he said.

When asked how he has evolved since welcoming Khai, Zayn revealed, “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes. And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool’.”

