  Thursday, January 06, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928
Zahawi announces extra help to keep schools open

British education secretary Nadhim Zahawi. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AS Covid cases surge in the UK, the education secretary has said that “we must do everything we can” to keep schools open as he made a series of announcements to keep students safe.

“I would just like to right now be crystal clear about one thing: That is we must do everything we can, everything in our power to keep all education and childcare settings open and teaching in-person.

“Face-to-face education is the best way for children and young people to learn and develop. You don’t have to be the education secretary to know this,” Nadhim Zahawi was quoted as saying.

He said wearing of masks won’t be ideal for students but according to a study there were fewer infections in classrooms where pupils wore face coverings. However, a review of secondary school pupils having to wear face coverings will take place on 26 January.

Zahawi said he has extended the Covid workforce fund until February half-term for schools struggling with staff absences.

He added visa relief for overseas students remains so they “don’t need to worry”.

Zahawi informed that retired teachers have answered his call to return to schools to help with shortages. He also confirmed that exams will go ahead as normal and in their normal structure this summer.

