Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427

Entertainment

Yuvika Choudhary apologises after using casteist slur in her vlog
Yuvika Choudhary (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yuvika Choudhary, who has been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Toh Baat Pakki, Naughty @ 40, and others, recently got caught up in a controversy. The actress on her vlog used a casteist slur and it didn’t go down well with people on social media.

The video of Yuvika using the casteist slur went viral on Twitter and #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on the micro-blogging site. However, Yuvika has apologised for it on Twitter.

The actress tweeted, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word  wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt  someone  I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all.”

In recent times, this is the second time when an actress has used the casteist slur and has faced the wrath of people on social media. A few days ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta had also used the same casteist slur and at that time #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter.

Later, Dutta had also posted an apology on Twitter.

Talking about Yuvika, apart from films, the actress has also done Television. She has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, Nach Baliye 9, and others.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Saif Ali Khan on playing Raavan in Adipurush: I do have ten heads at a…
FILM
Shah Rukh Khan got the final script narration from Atlee last month?
NEWS
Raj & DK on The Family Man 2 controversy: We have nothing but the utmost…
FILM
Deepika Padukone approached to play dacoit queen Roopmati in Baiju Bawra
FILM
Ranveer Singh approached to play Ravana in magnum opus Sita
FILM
Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan to reunite for Shankar’s next?
FILM
Mrunal Thakur reacts to the deferment of her next Toofaan
NEWS
Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clocks 200 episodes
FILM
AR Rahman reveals veteran singer P Susheela wants him to make her biopic
FILM
Dulquer Salmaan shares the new poster of Salute, says ‘Some day when all…
FILM
Boney Kapoor on Maidaan sets being damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae: For me…
NEWS
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra writes an appreciation post for husband Nick…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…
Sardar Ka Grandson Review | Arjun Kapoor | Neena Gupta…

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
New beginnings