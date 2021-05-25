Yuvika Choudhary apologises after using casteist slur in her vlog

Yuvika Choudhary (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yuvika Choudhary, who has been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Toh Baat Pakki, Naughty @ 40, and others, recently got caught up in a controversy. The actress on her vlog used a casteist slur and it didn’t go down well with people on social media.

The video of Yuvika using the casteist slur went viral on Twitter and #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on the micro-blogging site. However, Yuvika has apologised for it on Twitter.

The actress tweeted, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all.”

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

In recent times, this is the second time when an actress has used the casteist slur and has faced the wrath of people on social media. A few days ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta had also used the same casteist slur and at that time #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter.

Later, Dutta had also posted an apology on Twitter.

Talking about Yuvika, apart from films, the actress has also done Television. She has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, Nach Baliye 9, and others.