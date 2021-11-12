Website Logo
  Saturday, November 13, 2021
YRF to invest heavily in Yash Raj Films' digital arm, YRF Entertainment

Yash Raj Films Logo

By: Mohnish Singh

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading film studios in India, is set to foray into the growing streaming media space. If reports are to be believed, Aditya Chopra has grand plans to revolutionise the digital content market in India and is earmarking a whopping amount of approximately £ 5,007,852 for the digital arm of YRF called YRF Entertainment.

Sharing more details, a trade source informs a leading entertainment portal, “Aditya Chopra wants to contribute towards raising the bar of digital content production in India. He wants to match global standards of vision and storytelling with stories that are rooted in India. These scripts are being homegrown in YRF as we speak. This could be the moment that reshapes the OTT space forever. YRF has huge plans and they will roll out their strategy soon. Wait for some of the biggest announcements ever seen in the digital content space.”

The source goes on to add, “Aditya Chopra is of the opinion that OTT has the power to showcase truly Indian stories to the world. Being the first and only true blue Indian studio, YRF wants to tell the best stories to global audiences in the most visually grand way possible. Platforms like this are now bridging the language barrier and exposing cultures and talents to the world. Aditya Chopra wants to shift a gear and really scale up the OTT space in India to match international standards.”

As per the source, several high-profile projects are already at various stages of development at YRF. The team has been reportedly working on its digital content catalogue for over 2 years now.

“When YRF decides to start something new, it does so at a scale that is unmatched. He has earmarked ₹500 crore (approximately £ 5,007,852) to start his new venture. Aditya Chopra’s plans are in fruition now and this is probably the most exciting thing that has happened in the Indian OTT space. YRF has always backed raw, new talent and really original and exciting scripts. Imagine what this move does to the talent and content that exists in India today! A massive studio like this looking to nurture the OTT landscape in India is a true milestone moment. YRF will definitely roll out the most innovative content and we can’t wait to see what those are in due course of time,” the source concludes.

