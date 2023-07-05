Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘You’ll experience something extraordinary’: Vidya Balan on new film ‘Neeyat’

Neeyat will be out in theatres on July 7.

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who will next be seen in Neeyat recently got candid about working on her new project with the star cast of a murder mystery.

She said, “You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers.”

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi.

Neeyat marks Vidya’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa.

“I am very excited and watch me in theatres,” she added.

It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya Balan plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire’s party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit family and friends, where everyone is caught up in their own web of secrets. The setting is the stunningly magnificent highlands of Scotland. In this classic whodunnit, investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) must unearth the hidden motivations and riddles after Ashish Kapoor is found dead at his own party.

The movie is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video,

Neeyat will be out in theatres on July 7.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film ‘Do Patti’
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur shares details about ‘Masoom’ sequel
Entertainment
Ameesha Patel says male actors ‘deserve’ higher pay
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s film with Kabir Khan titled ‘Chandu Champion’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh has surgery following accident in US
Entertainment
Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ has been pushed to Dec 1
Entertainment
Here’s when trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled
Entertainment
‘I’ll always be indebted to Ram Gopal Verma,’ says Manoj as ‘Satya’ clocks…
Entertainment
Playing strong women comes naturally to me: Kajol
Entertainment
John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in Jan 2024
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ postponed again
Entertainment
Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ to be biggest musical film India has ever seen
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW