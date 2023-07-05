‘You’ll experience something extraordinary’: Vidya Balan on new film ‘Neeyat’

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who will next be seen in Neeyat recently got candid about working on her new project with the star cast of a murder mystery.

She said, “You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers.”

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi.

Neeyat marks Vidya’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa.

“I am very excited and watch me in theatres,” she added.

It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya Balan plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire’s party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit family and friends, where everyone is caught up in their own web of secrets. The setting is the stunningly magnificent highlands of Scotland. In this classic whodunnit, investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) must unearth the hidden motivations and riddles after Ashish Kapoor is found dead at his own party.

The movie is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit Shakuntala Devi, based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, which also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video,

Neeyat will be out in theatres on July 7.