  • Friday, October 14, 2022
You are polluting minds of young generation of this country: India’s apex court slams Ekta Kapoor

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in a web series.

Ekta Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Supreme Court of India on Friday came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over “objectionable content” in her web series ‘XXX’, saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji

“Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?….on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters,” a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said

The court made the observation after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kapoor, submitted that a petition has been filed before the Patna high court but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon

He said the top court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter

Rohatgi said the content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country

The court, which stopped short of imposing costs, then wondered what kind of choice is being given to people

