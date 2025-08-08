Yorkshire teen Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig joins Freida Pinto in Netflix drama 'Unaccustomed Earth'

Highlights:

18-year-old actress from Cleckheaton joins Netflix’s upcoming drama Unaccustomed Earth

Cast alongside Freida Pinto, Indraneil Sengupta and Adi Roy

Series based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short stories

Written by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Ritesh Batra

A Yorkshire teenager has landed a breakthrough role in a major Netflix series.

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, 18, from Cleckheaton, has been cast as “Hema” in Unaccustomed Earth, a new eight-part drama inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection.

The series, produced by Netflix and Warner Bros Television, also stars Freida Pinto as Parul Chaudhury, Indraneil Sengupta (The Fame Game, Kahaani) as Jai, and Adi Roy (Broadway’s Aladdin) as Kaushik.

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig has been cast as Hema in Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth Articulate Agency





Story of love, belonging and scandal

Created by writer Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem, The Nevers) and directed by Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox), Unaccustomed Earth delves into the lives of a tight-knit Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The drama follows a scandalous love affair that threatens to divide families and reshape long-held loyalties. Rich in cultural detail, the series explores themes of desire, identity and belonging.

A rising star from West Yorkshire

Iyla, of mixed Indian-British heritage, has been acting since the age of four. She trained at Articulate Drama School and is represented by West Yorkshire’s Articulate Agency, which specialises in launching young talent into high-profile TV and film roles.

Her previous credits include Toxic Town on Netflix, Emmerdale, and CBBC’s Jamie Johnson, where she played Usma as a series regular at just 15. She recently finished her final exams and is now pursuing acting full-time.

Stacey Burrows, founder of Articulate Agency, praised Iyla’s dedication, calling her “one to watch” as she heads to New York for filming.





Championing northern talent

Speaking about her casting, Iyla said: “Yorkshire actors are more than just the place they come from. Look at Dominic West, Jodie Whittaker, Sean Bean — we have so much to offer to global productions, and it’s great to see that recognised.”

Articulate Agency has a strong record of securing major roles for its clients across Netflix, Sky, ITV, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO and the BBC. The agency also runs drama schools across Yorkshire, nurturing the next generation of screen talent.

Unaccustomed Earth will stream on Netflix, with a release date yet to be announced.