Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Yashashri Masurkar: ‘Great actors inspire me’

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular smallscreen star to talk about her journey, latest serial, and inspirations

Yashashri Masurkar

By: Eastern Eye

ACCLAIMED actress Yashashri Masurkar has lit up Indian television with her bright presence following her winning debut in 2010 with the hit drama serial Rang Badalti Odhani.

She has, since then, consistently delivered dynamic performances in diverse serials that includes her current show Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, which has been delighting audiences since it premiered last year.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular smallscreen star to talk about her journey, latest serial, and inspirations.

How do you reflect on your journey so far as an actress?

I am still hungry as an actor. I haven’t had the opportunity to play a brilliant character yet and am still searching for it. But the journey so far has been good in terms of learning and experiences.

Which of your many characters has been closest to your heart?

Kanak from Rang Badalti Odhani has been my most favourite until now. Which role challenged you most? Bela in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been challenging. She is the epitome of patience and compassion. This role has changed me a lot – I am becoming more like Bela these days.

What has acting in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi been like?

The whole journey has been amazing. Working with children is one perk and my producers have given us such a safe environment to be ourselves, which has been so liberating.

What is the secret of staying motivated when you do so many episodes in a drama serial?

The work itself is the motivation. I feel so good when I perform a scene that’s been written brilliantly.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love watching films, and even web-based content these days on streaming sites. I love watching shows like Panchayat and Made In Heaven.

 Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

Of course I do, but it’s not just one specific role – there are multiple ones. More specifically, I do want to play a romantic character.

Tell us something that not many people know about you?

I am the proud owner of an auto-rickshaw and drive it every day. I even take long trips in it.

What are some of your biggest passions away from work?

I love reading and watching films. I am also indulging in some sketching and painting these days.

What is the best advice you have ever got?

It was not direct advice, but I read a quote by Anupam Kher and that gave me immense courage. It was, ‘If you are tired, don’t quit. Take a break and get back to it’.

 Finally, what inspires you as an actress?

Great actors. I am heavily inspired by actors like Meryl Streep, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shahji. Also, life teaches you so much. I am always eager to use my experiences in my craft.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub
Entertainment
Top 30 under 30 to watch in 2024
Hollywood News
Gurinder Chadha to make festive film about Indian scrooge
TELEVISION
‘Doctor Who’ reveals first look at Varada Sethu
Entertainment
Nadia Nadarajah cast as Cleopatra in bilingual production
NEWS
‘Rainbow Rishta’ nominated at 35th GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment
Netflix sets Jan 26 release for ‘Animal’
Entertainment
Thai theatre group performs play on Ramayana in Ayodhya
NEWS
Salman, Alia pose with Anthony Hopkins, John Cena
MUSIC
Balraj Samrai, Satnam Galsian awarded Opera North Resonance residencies
Entertainment
Bhansali announces his next with Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky
Hollywood News
Ryan Gosling on Oscars’ snub to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW