Yash disses reports of KGF: Chapter 2 forgoing theatrical release

Kannada superstar Yash became a national phenomenon after his 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 did exceptional business across India. The Hindi dubbed version of the period action drama was presented by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, which turned out to be a massive money-spinner at the box-office.

After a great theatrical run, KGF: Chapter 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and attracted an excellent viewership. However, the ongoing Coronavirus period has helped the film register a record-breaking viewership on the digital platform.

Looking at the buzz, the demand for the second installment of the movie has increased manifold. Leading OTT platforms are in the race to obtain the digital rights of KGF: Chapter 2. Rumours have been rife lately that the makers are planning to release the movie directly on a digital platform, skipping the theatrical release.

However, superstar Yash has put all speculation and apprehension to rest. Dissing all baseless reports, the actor informs a publication that there is no question of releasing the much-awaited sequel to his 2018 blockbuster on any digital platform.

“I do not know where these reports are coming from. There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are. They want everything to be much larger, much more lavish than in the first film. I cannot let down my fans. Never!” says the actor who is set to wrap up the pending shoot as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

“There are more people interested in Part 2 than Part 1. I hope we live up to the expectations,’ adds Yash.

Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.