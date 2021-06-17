Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
CRICKET

WTC final: Gavaskar says India would be hungry to get into action

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar (STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

IT is India’s batting depth that helps them bounce back from pressure situations, Sunil Gavaskar said ahead of India’s World Test Championship final against New Zealand on Friday (18).

Apart from batting stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane making the top order, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order gives India’s batting depth.

Ashwin and Jadeja with six Test centuries between them can prove to be the game-changers in the final at Southampton.

“With Ashwin and Jadeja playing so well, India’s batting depth is the envy of the cricketing world,” Gavaskar, who is in England, told AFP.

“Yes, there could be the odd bad-innings like Adelaide, Australia, but this team is like a wonderful rubber ball, always bouncing back and keep on bouncing.”

India crashed to a record low of 36 all out in the first Test in Australia last year before bouncing back to win the four-match series 2-1 in a dramatic final in Brisbane in January.

New Zealand, led by the world’s top Test batsman Kane Williamson, head into the final with a recent 1-0 win over hosts England in a two-match series.

Gavaskar said New Zealand now have quality players in their team that have settled well in English conditions.

“New Zealand is a team that has invariably flown under the radar and thus underestimated by the opposition,” Gavaskar said.

“They have one of the greatest batsmen in the world in their team as well as a pace bowler who will be among the greatest left arm pacers too. They will be high on confidence after the win over England.”

India last played in March and are coming into the final after playing intra-squad match during quarantine but Gavaskar believes the team would be hungry to perform.

“In terms of match practise, yes, the Indians may feel a bit undercooked but they will be hungry to get into action,” said Gavaskar. “And will have the drive and energy since they haven’t played competitive cricket for over a month.”

Gavaskar also backed the India’s new ball attack to bowl out an opposition twice.

“India has a terrific new ball attack and spinners who can take advantage of a pitch that should be drier in the months of August and September.

“We have seen in recent times the Indian attack picks up all 20 wickets in just about every game.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

