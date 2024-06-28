  • Friday, June 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Would like to make a Bollywood movie’: ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Tom Hopper

Tom is gearing up for the release of his new project, Space Cadet.

Tom Hopper (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Tom Hopper, best known for his acting skills in Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy, would now like to explore Indian cinema.

Speaking with ANI, Tom expressed his desire to make a Bollywood movie one day.

“Yes, yes, absolutely (I do follow Indian cinema). I actually would love to make a Bollywood movie. I think it would be so much fun because they are absolutely gnarly,” he said.

The actor added, “Also, I’ve got a lot of Indian friends and I’ve learned a little bit about Bollywood movies (from them). And I think that that’s a whole world that I think a lot of us in the West don’t tap into it. I think why don’t we go over there and try and get into Bollywood movies…It would be amazing.”

Meanwhile, Tom is gearing up for the release of his new project, Space Cadet, which also stars Emma Roberts, Gabrielle Union, and Poppy Liu.

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars.

On what made him say yes to Space Cadet, Tom said, “It was just great when I first met Liz, the way she spoke about her script and her work… the collaborative sort of side of her for me, that was it was a no-brainer, you know I really just really wanted to get involved with it…”

The film will be out on Prime Video on July 4.

Related Stories

NEWS
Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer
Entertainment
Aradhana Sharma: Finding inspiration in new acting challenges
NEWS
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poised to emerge as biggest opener of 2024
Entertainment
Elliott Gonzo: We want ‘Tight’ to be embraced by Indian audiences
NEWS
Trailer of animated series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is out
NEWS
Anant-Radhika’s wedding invitation goes viral
NEWS
Sagar Bhatia to make playback singing debut with ‘Sarfira’ song
NEWS
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to close Karlovy Vary Festival
NEWS
Honoured and thrilled to become Academy member: Rima Das
NEWS
Letitia Wright teases return of ‘Black Panther’ character Shuri in MCU
NEWS
Lost album by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan to come out in September
NEWS
Harry Potter series showrunner, director announced

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Would like to make a Bollywood movie’: ‘Game of Thrones’…
starmer-bangladesh-migration
Starmer appears on Bangladeshi TV after his comments spark row
Sunak
Sunak hurt and angry over Reform activist’s racist slur about…
Parties must lead with compassion, says global mental health campaigner
‘Architect of Horizon system’ apologises over past comments
London to host Global Chess League in October