World’s shortest woman shares daily struggles

The world’s tallest woman and shortest woman enjoyed afternoon tea together in London.

Jyoti Amge (L) with Rumeysa Gelgi (Photo:Guinessworldrecords)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN actress Jyoti Amge, recognised as the world’s shortest woman at just 62.8cm (24.7 inches), has opened up about the challenges of everyday life during an emotional meeting with Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, in London.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Amge shared how her home has been specially designed to meet her needs, with resized furniture and customised spaces allowing her to live more independently. However, venturing outside often requires help from her family.

“Jyoti faces difficulties in her daily life,” explained her translator, Amol Pangul. “At home, everything is adjusted to her height, but when she goes out, her family is always there to assist her.”

The 30-year-old actress, known for her role in American Horror Story, has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Despite her physical challenges, Amge’s vibrant personality and determination shine through.

“I’m used to looking up at people,” she was quoted as saying. “But today, I looked up and saw the world’s tallest woman—it was a wonderful experience.”

Her meeting with Gelgi, a researcher from Turkey standing at 215.16cm (7 feet 0.7 inches), was part of a celebration for Guinness World Records Day 2024. The two women shared tea at the Savoy Hotel, marking their first encounter and a historic moment of connection.

Gelgi, who has Weaver syndrome, a rare condition causing accelerated growth and skeletal abnormalities, uses a wheelchair and can only stand briefly with a walker.

Despite her own challenges, she was delighted to meet the Indian actress, saying, “It was amazing. While it was difficult to make eye contact because of our height difference, we found common ground in our love for make-up, self-care, and doing our nails.”

The two record holders were honoured as Guinness World Records icons, featured in the 2025 edition of the book. Their stories sit alongside other extraordinary individuals, such as Sultan Kösen, the world’s tallest man, and Diana Armstrong, who holds the record for the longest fingernails.

Reflecting on the meeting, Amge said, “I was so happy to meet Rumeysa. She is such a kind person, and I felt comfortable sharing my experiences with her.”

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday praised the meeting as a celebration of diversity. “Guinness World Records is all about highlighting differences and achievements,” he said. “Bringing these two incredible women together not only celebrates their unique stories but also inspires others to embrace their individuality.”

The event marked the 70th anniversary of Guinness World Records and served as a platform for both women to share their journeys with the world.

