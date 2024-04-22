  • Monday, April 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Spray paint art on Hebden Bridge pastures to observe Earth Day

The artwork, bearing the message ‘Vote for Climate, Vote for Our Future’, was created to coincide with Earth Day 2024.

A 50 metre anamorphic field painting of a girl holding the Earth, created by artists from ‘Sand In Your Eye’ to mark Earth Day, adorns a hillside above Hebden Bridge, north west England. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The world celebrates World Earth Day on 22nd April. The significance of the day is to raise awareness about the critical environmental challenges facing our planet and to mobilise efforts to address them.

If one travels from Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, England, a gigantic painting will be seen on the placid green pasture demanding for action. The painting denotes the observance of World Earth Day.

The work measuring 50 metres (164 feet) long depicts a smiling girl cradling the Earth and beside it are the words: “Vote for Climate, Vote for Our Future”.

The art is created by artist Jamie Wardley who made this art piece on Monday (22 April) to remind the voters to consider the environment when they cast their votes in a UK general election which will be held this year.

Wardley has used football pitch paint and sprayers to create this painting and she has very firmly conveyed the message that voters should consider environment conservation while casting their votes.

It took a team of 10 artists and three days to complete this painting and Wardley’s daughter was used as a model to paint. “It survived the rain a bit, and it’ll be here for probably another week. This isn’t going to change the world, but it might help a little. And if we all pitch in, then hopefully we make a difference,” said Wardley.

The year 2024’s theme is “Planet vs. Plastics,” highlighting the health and environmental hazards posed by plastic. Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste end up in oceans and landfills. This plastic enters the food chain, harms wildlife, and pollutes our environment.

 

Related Stories

News
Nottingham attacks: Killer’s sentence review date set for 8 May
News
Ambani’s youngest son to tie the knot in Stoke Park Estate, London, in July
News
Brighton to hold annual event honouring Indian world war soldiers
News
Milk federation from India to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams
News
Young people are forgetting value of free speech: Salman Rushdie
News
Bollywood deepfakes fuel AI election meddling fears in India
News
G7 pushes for free and open Indo-Pacific region
News
Climate watchdog chief criticises Sunak’s ‘backward’ steps
News
Mayoral candidate wants to run London like a ‘seasoned CEO’
News
EU’s youth mobility scheme offer rejected
News
India elections 2024: What we learned this week
News
Bradford murder: Police contact with victim being probed

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW