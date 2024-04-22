Spray paint art on Hebden Bridge pastures to observe Earth Day

The artwork, bearing the message ‘Vote for Climate, Vote for Our Future’, was created to coincide with Earth Day 2024.

A 50 metre anamorphic field painting of a girl holding the Earth, created by artists from ‘Sand In Your Eye’ to mark Earth Day, adorns a hillside above Hebden Bridge, north west England. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The world celebrates World Earth Day on 22nd April. The significance of the day is to raise awareness about the critical environmental challenges facing our planet and to mobilise efforts to address them.

If one travels from Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, England, a gigantic painting will be seen on the placid green pasture demanding for action. The painting denotes the observance of World Earth Day.

The work measuring 50 metres (164 feet) long depicts a smiling girl cradling the Earth and beside it are the words: “Vote for Climate, Vote for Our Future”.

The art is created by artist Jamie Wardley who made this art piece on Monday (22 April) to remind the voters to consider the environment when they cast their votes in a UK general election which will be held this year.

Wardley has used football pitch paint and sprayers to create this painting and she has very firmly conveyed the message that voters should consider environment conservation while casting their votes.

It took a team of 10 artists and three days to complete this painting and Wardley’s daughter was used as a model to paint. “It survived the rain a bit, and it’ll be here for probably another week. This isn’t going to change the world, but it might help a little. And if we all pitch in, then hopefully we make a difference,” said Wardley.

The year 2024’s theme is “Planet vs. Plastics,” highlighting the health and environmental hazards posed by plastic. Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste end up in oceans and landfills. This plastic enters the food chain, harms wildlife, and pollutes our environment.