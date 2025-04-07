Government launches consultation on workplace equality

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a decent start to their campaign. With two wins and one defeat from three matches, they are placed fourth on the points table with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.149. RCB’s top order, led by Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, has shown good form, but they will be keen to address their inconsistencies in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians find themselves in early trouble this season. With just one win in four matches, they are languishing in eighth place with two points (NRR: +0.108). Traditionally slow starters, MI will hope that a return to familiar conditions at Wankhede can spark a turnaround in fortunes.

Head-to-head record

Historically, MI have had the upper hand against RCB. Out of 33 meetings between the two sides, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on 19 occasions, with RCB winning 13 times. One match ended in a tie. However, past records often matter little in a tournament like the IPL, where form and momentum can shift quickly.

Match and venue details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 20

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 20 Date: Monday, 7 April 2025

Monday, 7 April 2025 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surfaces, and once again, the pitch is expected to assist the batters with good bounce and carry. Pacers will also get some early assistance, making the new ball crucial. With dew likely to come into play later in the evening, both captains may prefer to field first after winning the toss.

The weather forecast suggests clear skies with a temperature around 30°C and humidity hovering at 54%-61%, typical of Mumbai evenings.

Team form: Last 5 matches

Mumbai Indians: L, W, L, L, L

L, W, L, L, L Royal Challengers Bengaluru: L, W, W, L, W

Clearly, RCB have had better recent form compared to MI, but Mumbai’s home advantage and desperation to bounce back could make this an even contest.

Injury and availability updates

There is positive news for Mumbai Indians fans as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad after receiving clearance from the BCCI’s medical team. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that Bumrah is training and available for selection for this match.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who missed MI's previous game due to a minor injury, is expected to be fit and could slot back into the starting XI.

For RCB, there are no fresh injury concerns. Their squad looks settled, and they are likely to stick with a similar combination.

Probable playing XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Will Jacks

Hardik Pandya (c)

Mitchell Santner

Jasprit Bumrah

Vignesh Puthur

Trent Boult

Deepak Chahar

Bench: KL Shrijith, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, B Jacobs, Rajangad Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Kumar Kartikeya, Satyanarayana Raju, Cameron Bosch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt (wk)

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar (c)

Devdutt Padikkal

Jitesh Sharma

Tim David

Liam Livingstone

Krunal Pandya

Yash Dayal

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bench: Suyash Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Lungi Ngidi, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Singh

Key players to watch

Virat Kohli (RCB):

The IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer continues to be RCB’s talisman. Kohli has scored 97 runs so far this season from three matches. Against MI, he has a formidable record, with 855 runs at an average of 30.53, including five fifties. At the Wankhede, his record is even better, having scored 334 runs at an average of 41.75.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar has been MI’s standout batter so far with 171 runs from four matches. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs will be crucial against RCB's experienced bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI):

If selected, Bumrah’s inclusion could be a massive boost for MI. His ability to bowl in the powerplay and at the death can prove vital against a power-packed RCB batting line-up.

Phil Salt (RCB):

The English wicketkeeper-batter has made a bright start to the season with 102 runs in three matches. His aggressive intent at the top could put MI under early pressure.

What to look for

A high-scoring contest could be on the cards, especially with a flat pitch at Wankhede. However, with bowlers like Bumrah, Boult, Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action, there could also be periods where wickets tumble quickly.

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses, making it a battle of nerves as much as skill.

For the Mumbai Indians, this is almost a must-win game to arrest their slide early in the season. For RCB, a win would solidify their position in the top four and continue their quest for a maiden IPL title.

Brace yourselves for a thrilling encounter between two of the IPL’s biggest franchises!