Use expired ID to enter UK, says Seema Malhotra over eVisa flaws

The digital immigration system was set to replace physical documents entirely by 1 January 2025.

THE GOVERNMENT will allow passengers to use expired identity documents to enter the country due to flaws in the eVisa system, migration and citizenship minister Seema Malhotra has said.

The digital immigration system was set to replace physical documents entirely by 1 January 2025. However, the rollout has been postponed following complaints from applicants who struggled to access the system and demonstrate their right to remain in the UK. This has left some residents stranded abroad, unable to return home or access employment and housing.

Malhotra announced temporary measures, including working with airlines to accept expired biometric residence permits and EU Settlement Scheme biometric cards as valid travel documents until 31 March 2025, The Guardian reported.

She stated that the decision aimed to address concerns about the impact on vulnerable and elderly individuals ahead of the festive travel season.

The Labour government has pledged to avoid another Windrush-style scandal, where administrative errors led to the wrongful detention or deportation of UK residents. Malhotra emphasised the importance of addressing fears among migrant communities about systemic failures in the Home Office.

A 24-hour helpline for airlines will be launched over the new year to assist with document identification.

The Home Office has been issuing eVisas for years for various visa categories, including post-Brexit EU Settlement Scheme visas. Critics, including Andreea Dumitrache of the3million, warned that a lack of clear communication with airlines could still lead to travel disruptions.

The eVisa rollout, initially announced by the previous government, had been criticised for its planned New Year’s Day launch, coinciding with an international public holiday.