  • Saturday, June 29, 2024
India score highest team total in women’s Test cricket

By: Vivek Mishra

India achieved a historic milestone in women’s Test cricket on Saturday, setting a new record for the highest team total. They amassed 603 for 6 in 115.1 overs against South Africa, surpassing Australia’s previous record of 575/9.

This accomplishment marks the first instance of any team scoring at over five runs per over in a total exceeding 250. The record-breaking moment came when Richa Ghosh struck a boundary off the first ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

Key to India’s success were openers Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149), who forged a remarkable partnership of 292 runs, the highest ever in women’s cricket.

This total included the fastest double century by opener Shafali Verma, with her partner Smriti Mandhana contributing a century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 354 runs scored by both openers are also the most in an innings in women’s Tests.

Shafali scored her double century off just 194 balls, surpassing Annabel Sutherland’s century off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year.

Shafali is the second Indian woman and the second youngest woman to record a double-century in Test matches, following Mithali Raj, who was 19 when she scored 214 runs against England in Taunton in 2002.

Shafali struck 23 fours and eight maximums during her attacking knock. She brought up her double-ton with consecutive sixes off off-spinner Delmi Tucker, followed by a single.

Asked if she knew what the highest individual score for India was in women’s Tests, Shafali replied: “If I had known, I’d have tried to go higher (laughs). Whatever was in my range, I wanted to hit it. Smriti (Mandhana) was also telling me to attack whenever I wanted and that really helped.

“I always enjoy my range hitting and try to back my strengths. Smriti always tells me to follow my instincts, especially when playing against the spinners.”

(With inputs from news agencies)

