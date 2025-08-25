Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Female gamers break stereotypes and earn big in £400m streaming sector

Women now make up around half of all gamers in the UK

Women gamer

Behind the glamour of streaming lies a demanding workload

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Female gamers are increasingly challenging stereotypes in the industry.
  • Streamer Alyska, with nearly 600,000 followers, plays horror and action titles live.
  • Women now make up around half of all gamers in the UK.
  • Communities like Black Girl Gamers are creating safe, inclusive spaces.
  • The industry is shifting towards more complex female characters in games.

Breaking gaming stereotypes

Video game streamer Alyce Rocha, known online as Alyska, is helping reshape perceptions of women in gaming. Broadcasting to an audience of more than 585,000 followers across platforms, she has turned streaming into her full-time career.

While women are often associated with puzzle and life-simulation titles such as The Sims or Animal Crossing—sometimes grouped under the label “cosy gaming”—Rocha prefers role-playing, action, fantasy and horror games.

“I used to hate horror games,” she told BBC Woman’s Hour. “But my audience loved to see me suffer, so I played more and more, and now I love them.”

A growing presence

According to the UK games industry census, women now make up about half of all gamers. However, the streaming sector still skews heavily male. Rocha has seen female viewership in her own audience climb to around 10%—a small but notable rise.

She says part of her role is proving that women enjoy more than just “cosy” genres. “I’ve been gaming since I was a child. Back then, I didn’t know any other girls who played games. Now it’s easy to find communities and female streamers to connect with.”

The business of streaming

Behind the glamour of streaming lies a demanding workload. Rocha streams six hours a day, seven days a week—recently scaled back from 12-hour sessions—while also handling administrative tasks.

Her income comes from platform subscriptions, advertising revenue and brand partnerships. Yet companies like Twitch take a significant share, with the platform keeping half of standard broadcast earnings.

The pressure reflects the booming global industry: video games now generate more revenue than music, TV and film combined, with UK revenue projected to hit £13.7 billion this year.

Changing representation in games

As more women assert their place in gaming, the industry is evolving too. Overly sexualised female characters are being replaced by more nuanced portrayals.

Titles such as The Last of Us Part II feature layered female leads like Ellie, while narrative-driven games including Life is Strange explore themes of identity, body image and adolescence. Writers such as Halley Gross have helped shape these more authentic representations.

Communities for women gamers

Alongside high-profile streamers, grassroots communities are growing. Black Girl Gamers, founded in 2015, has expanded into a global network of over 10,000 members.

For many, the group offers friendship, solidarity and an escape from everyday pressures. “It’s a whole universe of people who just get it,” member Deanne said. “It gives you a calmer mindset.”

The network also provides a buffer against the toxic side of gaming culture. Members share experiences of misogynistic or racist abuse in online lobbies, with some opting to mute interactions, while others confront offenders directly. A private Discord “venting channel” allows women to share frustrations safely.

More than a hobby

For players like Rocha and groups like Black Girl Gamers, gaming is more than entertainment—it is a source of connection, empowerment and emotional support.

As a community member, Iesha explained: “Gaming has helped me through tough times, including family loss and grief. Some games let you experience emotions in gentle ways, and sharing that journey makes all the difference.”

female gamersstreamer alyskauk gamerstechgaming

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

Alexis Toylo Leads Asian Qualifiers at World Darts Championship
Games

Alexis Toylo Leads Asian Qualifiers at World Darts Championship

More For You

Pokémon Go counters

Only Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon can be used in battle

Niantic

Pokémon Go Eternatus counters and weaknesses you need to know

Highlights:

  • Eternamax Eternatus is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon.
  • It is only available during the Max Finale event under Max Battle rules.
  • Weak to Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-types.
  • Only Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon can be used in battle.
  • Rewards include XP, Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL.

Eternamax Eternatus has arrived in Pokémon Go as part of the Max Finale event, bringing one of the game’s toughest battles to date. As a Gigantamax Pokémon, Eternamax Eternatus can only be fought under Max Battle rules, meaning trainers are restricted to using Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. Choosing the right counters is essential if you want to stand a chance in this encounter.

Eternamax Eternatus type and weaknesses

  • Type: Poison and Dragon
  • Weaknesses: Dragon, Ground, Ice, Psychic

This typing makes Eternamax Eternatus especially dangerous, as it combines high attack power with a broad move pool. Selecting Pokémon that exploit its weaknesses is key to success.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 Gamescom rumours

Fans eager for official news will likely need to wait until 2026

Getty Images

GTA 6 fans left guessing as Rockstar silence fuels Gamescom rumours

Highlights:

  • GTA 6 fans speculated Rockstar could appear at Gamescom after its logo was spotted at Take-Two’s booth
  • The studio has not confirmed any presence, with the game still scheduled for release on 26 May 2026
  • GTA Online players can currently claim up to £1.6m in-game currency as part of Rockstar’s End of Summer giveaway

Speculation continues to swirl around Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Rumours of a Rockstar Games appearance at Gamescom were fuelled this week when the company’s logo was spotted on Take-Two Interactive’s booth. However, Rockstar has not confirmed any showcase at the event, and the release date remains set for May 2026.

Gamescom rumours

Fans noticed Rockstar’s branding among Take-Two’s displays at Gamescom, sparking hopes that new footage or details might be revealed. But there has been no official confirmation that GTA 6 will feature at the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal

YouTube/ The Chinese Room

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 leans heavily on action in early preview

Highlights:

  • Long-delayed sequel set for release on 21 October across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S
  • Developed by The Chinese Room, published by Paradox and White Wolf
  • Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal, but limited role-playing depth
  • Concerns remain over empty-feeling environments and linear gameplay

A sequel years in the making

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has endured a troubled development since its initial announcement in 2019. Originally due in 2020, the game faced delays and even suspension before being handed to UK studio The Chinese Room, best known for Still Wakes the Deep. It is now set for release on 21 October on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Having played several hours of a preview build, early impressions are mixed. While the game captures the power fantasy of being an elder vampire, it offers a narrower role-playing experience than many expected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Resident Evil Requiem

Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles

YouTube/ Resident Evil

Resident Evil Requiem leak teases Last of Us-style combat, vehicles and smarter enemies

Highlights:

  • Insider claims Resident Evil Requiem will feature a combat system similar to The Last of Us Part II.
  • Leon Kennedy reportedly returns as one of the protagonists despite official silence.
  • Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles.
  • New lighting, shadow, hair, and environmental physics systems have been implemented.
  • Release date set for 27 February 2026.

With just days to go before Resident Evil Requiem is showcased at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, new leaks suggest the game will deliver its most ambitious mechanics yet. According to reliable insider Dusk Golem, the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror series will blend innovations with influences from The Last of Us Part II, introduce open-level exploration with vehicles, and push technical boundaries with upgraded visuals and AI.

A combat system inspired by The Last of Us

Dusk Golem reports that combat in Resident Evil Requiem has been heavily reworked, drawing inspiration from The Last of Us Part II while adding unique elements of its own. Leon Kennedy, who Capcom has not confirmed as a protagonist, is said to feature prominently in these combat sequences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider-Man PlayStation Plus

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most acclaimed superhero games

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered tops August’s 11 new PS Plus games

Highlights:

  • Eleven games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered available for PS5; PS4 players get Game of the Year Edition.
  • PS Plus Premium subscribers gain access to PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3.
  • Game trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach available to Premium members.


 Sony has announced 11 new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogues this month, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered leading the line-up. The additions, arriving on 19 August, include major console exclusives and classic titles, offering a strong month for subscribers across both tiers.

Full August line-up

The games being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August 2025 are:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us