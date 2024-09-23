Wolfson History Prize shortlist features Joya Chatterji and Nandini Das

By: EasternEye

THE WOLFSON History Prize has announced its 2024 shortlist, featuring six books that cover a wide range of historical themes, including the histories of South Asia, the NHS, the transatlantic slave trade, and post-war Germany.

The shortlist includes two books by historians exploring South Asia. Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century by Joya Chatterji chronicles the British Raj, independence, and partition, highlighting elements that unite India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Chatterji’s book, also shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize 2024, is a comprehensive look at modern South Asia through diverse lenses like politics, food, and cinema.

Nandini Das’s Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire revisits Thomas Roe’s 1616 expedition to India, examining Britain’s early influence on the subcontinent. Das’s work sheds new light on Indo-British relations before the British Raj, contrasting the struggling Stuart monarchy with the prosperous Mughal Empire.

Other shortlisted books include Traders in Men: Merchants and the Transformation of the Transatlantic Slave Trade by Nicholas Radburn, which investigates the role of merchants in the slave trade, and Our NHS: A History of Britain’s Best-Loved Institution by Andrew Seaton, which explores the history and resilience of the National Health Service.

Jonny Steinberg’s Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage delves into the personal and political life of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during apartheid in South Africa. Frank Trentmann’s Out of the Darkness: The Germans, 1942-2022 examines Germany’s transformation from World War II to the present.

The winner, who will receive £50,000, will be announced on December 2, 2024. Each shortlisted author will receive £5,000.

David Cannadine, chair of the judges, praised the shortlist, saying, “This year’s selection reflects the extraordinary range and depth of contemporary historical writing, offering profound insights across continents and centuries.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said, “These books are not only informative but also demonstrate the continued relevance of history writing in understanding our world.”

The Wolfson History Prize, in its 52nd year, awards a total of £75,000 to recognise excellence in historical research and writing.