With Emotional AI Showing Empathy Customers Enjoy Better Experiences

By: chirag amin

Emotional AI is still a pretty new concept, and not everyone knows exactly what it is. However, customers who do experience it tend to respond positively. A survey by Gartner found that around 56% of customers felt more satisfied with their interactions when the service seemed to understand their emotions. People appreciate when businesses “get” them on an emotional level. Still, there’s some skepticism and lack of awareness out there – and it comes down to the fact that people simply don’t know this tech exists yet. So how can business owners implement this futuristic tool and create a better customer-centric digital experience?

…so what IS emotional AI?

The words ‘Emotional AI’ might make you think that it’s the AI itself that has the emotions, however, that’s not quite the case…Instead, it’s a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on recognizing, interpreting, and responding to human emotions. It uses advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze facial expressions, voice tones, and even written text to gauge how someone is feeling. In essence it’s a “machine” that can interpret when a customer is frustrated and responds with words carrying extra empathy or a virtual assistant that can cheer someone up when they sound sad.

Personal connections

Traditional customer service can sometimes feel robotic and impersonal, but Emotional AI changes that. When a customer’s emotional state is recognized, businesses can tailor their responses to meet the customer’s needs more effectively. For instance, if a customer is upset about a product issue, an emotion-aware system can prioritize their concern and connect them with a skilled representative who can handle their issue with sensitivity. In simple terms, the AI can gauge the situation for what it is, and instead of having the issue tarry, it assigns the concern to the proper person who’s able to handle it swiftly.

Customer support

Have you ever been frustrated by a call center experience where the agent seemed to follow a script without listening to your concerns? What’s truly mind-blowing is that emotional AI can rectify this by guiding support agents in real-time. For example, it can provide prompts or suggestions to agents based on the customer’s emotional cues. If a customer is getting agitated, it might suggest using a calming tone or offering a quick resolution, and it’s this small step that makes customer interactions more fluid and satisfying. According to a study by Gartner, companies that successfully use Emotional AI in customer service reported a 16% increase in customer retention and these numbers are expected to grow as emotional AI starts being implemented in more and more businesses.

Tailor the digital experience

Having a solid digital transformation strategy can truly propel your business to new heights and drastically improve the way your business operates. It matters a great deal to businesses of all sizes, because it keeps you in the game. Whether you’re a tiny startup or a big company, it’s these digital tools that can make things easier, keep customers happy, and help you grow.

And, we’re in a time where Emotional AI is a part of that. Your entire digital experience becomes more personalized to each customer. For instance, your website can adjust its layout based on how users behave, or apps can offer custom suggestions based on how someone’s feeling in real time. In some way, it’s almost like an ecosystem that truly understands and supports human emotions.

It might be hard to believe that we live in a time where there’s a machine, so to speak, that actually understands your emotions and can offer appropriate replies. But whether one believes it or not, it’s true, and businesses stand to benefit from this in major ways.