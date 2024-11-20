  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Winter fuel payment cuts could push 50,000 pensioners into poverty

Earlier this year, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the £300 payment would be limited to pensioners eligible for pension credit.

Pensioner groups attend the protest called by the UNITE union opposite the Houses of Parliament on October 7, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

GOVERNMENT estimates reveal that changes to the winter fuel payment could leave an additional 50,000 pensioners in relative poverty next year.

Earlier this year, chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the £300 payment would be limited to pensioners eligible for pension credit.

To mitigate the impact, the government launched a campaign encouraging pensioners to apply for pension credit, as reported by the BBC. However, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall clarified that the estimates do not account for potential increases in pension credit uptake.

Projections indicate that by March 2025, 2026, and 2028, 50,000 more pensioners will fall into relative poverty after housing costs. By March 2027, 2029, and 2030, this figure is expected to rise to 100,000. These estimates are rounded to the nearest 50,000. Kendall noted that small changes in underlying figures could significantly affect the headline numbers.

Currently, around 1.9 million pensioners, or 15 per cent, live in relative poverty. The cuts are projected to raise this figure by 0.5 percentage points, according to the BBC.

Kendall stated that the government had written to 120,000 pensioners, urging them to claim pension credit. She described the cuts as “a difficult decision to balance the books” amid a £22 billion fiscal deficit.

Opposition parties criticised the decision. Conservative shadow secretary Helen Whately accused Labour of knowingly increasing pensioner poverty, while Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper condemned the move as unjustifiable despite fiscal challenges.

Keir Starmer defended the changes during the G20 summit, pointing to a £470 rise in the state pension next spring. Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar pledged to expand pension credit eligibility under a future Labour government.

Related Stories
US

Texas offers land to Trump to build deportation facilities
News

India and Nigeria pledge to advance shared goals
News

Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric transition
News

Met Office issues weather warning as cold conditions persist
News

Inflation rises to 2.3 per cent on higher energy bills
News

Harshita Brella’s parents call for justice
UK

Sunak’s father-in-law stirs debate over longer work weeks
News

Sara Sharif murder: Stepmother and uncle decline to testify
News

Diwali celebrated at Global Co-operation House in London
News

Delhi’s air quality remains severe amid dense smog
UK

New electric car tax to take effect from April
News

Sudha Murty praises son-in-law Sunak’s ‘Indian values’
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Winter fuel payment Winter fuel payment cuts could push 50,000 pensioners into poverty
India-UK FTA talks aim for swift conclusion
Texas offers land to Trump to build deportation facilities
India and Nigeria pledge to advance shared goals
Jaguar new logo Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric transition
Met Office issues weather warning as cold conditions persist