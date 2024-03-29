  • Friday, March 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Will never come out of ‘Basanti’ shadow: Hema Malini

The cinema icon and BJP MP is currently seeking a third Lok Sabha term from Mathura, India.

Hema Malini (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The shadow of Basanti still looms large and Hema Malini, who references her role as the feisty tonga puller from the 1975 classic Sholay in many of her rallies, says candidly she may never come out of it.

The cinema icon and BJP MP is currently seeking a third Lok Sabha term from Mathura.

“I will never come out of the Basanti shadow. It will always be there. I was born with that. I have done 200 films and people still remember me as ‘Sholay ki Basanti’ or from Seeta Aur Geeta, and Baghban,” she said.

“I tell everyone that I am three in one — a film artiste, a dancer, and a politician,” Malini told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Forty-nine years after it was released, Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay continues to be a massive draw with its ensemble cast and characters living on in celluloid memory. There was Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), Veeru (Dharmendra), Gabbar (Amjad Khan), Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar), and Basanti, one of Malini’s best-loved characters.

Malini, 75, is also a Bharatanatyam exponent and continues to perform at live shows.

“I am dedicated to my classical dance… I am thankful to God that I was given the opportunities at the right time,” she added.

The veteran actress, whose last film appearance was 2020’s romance drama “Shimla Mirchi”, also with Sippy, said she is waiting for the right script to come her way.

“If there are any good roles in films, I will also do that. If somebody offers me a nice role that suits me in today’s time, I definitely will do it. But nothing is in the pipeline as of now,” she said.

Malini, who has acted in over 200 films in a six-decade career, also directed two films — Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Aashna Hai (1992) and Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011) featuring her daughter Esha Deol.

Asked about her directorial plans, she said simply, “It will take time.”

Malini, who practises yoga regularly, said she believes in staying healthy.

“You should have the intention to look good and the intention to keep your health well… Be a little spiritual… I have all these things with me,” she added.

Related Stories

NEWS
Espionage drama ‘Berlin’ to be screened at Red Lorry Film Fest
NEWS
Olivia Colman won’t be part of ‘Heartstopper’ season 3
NEWS
‘Crew’ Review: A crime comedy that will make your day
NEWS
Govinda returns to politics after 14 years
NEWS
Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai
NEWS
AR Rahman to set-up a Broadway in Chennai; says, ‘I’m writing musical for a director…
NEWS
Zayn Malik says he wants to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Entertainment
Spielberg hails Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ a masterpiece
NEWS
‘Always been a glorious right-wing personality’: Kangana Ranaut
NEWS
Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ to release on Netflix on May 1
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to launch homegrown fashion label
NEWS
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW