After teasing fans with a number of posters and BTS videos and photos, the makers of Street Dancer 3D finally dropped the theatrical trailer of the much-awaited dance movie on Wednesday. Within minutes of hitting the internet, the trailer went viral and created a lot of buzz among netizens.

Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. At the trailer launch event, Varun Dhawan revealed that the film was almost going to be shelved as Katrina Kaif, the original choice for the female part, walked out of the project at the last moment, and various other reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:35am PST

The actor also let on that her co-star Shraddha Kapoor was so upset when she was not offered the movie in the first place. “Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me, ‘I was very upset with Remo and you because you all did not offer me this film.’ The script was something else then, which is why (Remo) sir did not think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it is destiny,” said Varun Dhawan.

Shining light on Katrina Kaif’s last minute exit from Street Dancer 3D, director Remo D’souza said, “It was not that she backed out. She had date issues. She had to shoot for Bharat (2019) which is why she could not shoot with us. We were a bit tense then.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:20pm PST

The filmmaker went on to add, “We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think now what to do.”

Also starring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in important roles, Street Dancer 3D is scheduled for its wide theatrical release on 24th January 2020.