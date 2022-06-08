Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 08, 2022
White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son Archie in podcast, called him an ‘abomination that should be put down’

Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for the duke to be ‘judicially killed for treason’

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A court has heard that a white supremacist described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie as an ‘abomination that should be put down’ in his online podcast, media reports said. 

Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for the duke to be ‘prosecuted’ and ‘judicially killed for treason’ in the ‘Black Wolf Radio’ chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, reports added.

Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial accused of encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism through their podcast between March 3, 2019, and February 9, 2020, reports added.

During the trial at Kingston Crown Court, the pair denied encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism.

They had “particular hatred” for mixed-race relationships, the prosecution told the court, and allegedly used Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s marriage and children as examples on the show.

The court heard that some 23 lengthy audio podcasts, featuring ‘quite crude’ still background images and interspersed with music, were posted online to an account with 128 subscribers.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC has said that the accused are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists.

“They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech,” she was quoted as saying.

“In fact, what they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated.”

Gibbons and Patten-Walsh allegedly endorsed the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and also allegedly glorified Brenton Tarrant’s 2019 shooting spree in Christchurch, New Zealand, when he killed 51 people at two mosques during Friday prayers.

Whyte QC told jurors the endorsements of violence came in the “context of unbridled racism” as the pair bemoaned the existence of black and Asian MPs, made anti-Semitic remarks and depicted black and Asian men as rapists.

Gibbons also denied a further count of disseminating terrorist publications by uploading videos to an online stash called “The Radicalisation Library” between April 2018 and February 2020.

The ongoing trial continues.

Eastern Eye

