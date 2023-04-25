Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Wherever I get the opportunity to shine, learn and grow, I will do it: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

From the South film industry, the actress said she is grateful to have collaborated with stalwarts like Mani Ratnam, Shankar and AR Rahman.

Aishwarya Rai (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday said she feels drawn towards acting opportunities that will help her grow as an artist.

The 49-year-old actress, who has acted in Hindi and Tamil films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru, Iruvar, Enthiran, and Ponniyin Selvan, said she doesn’t differentiate between cinema as North and South.

“I look at cinema as Indian cinema. I had the opportunity to subtly but strongly and clearly convey that in the work that I did right from the beginning. I do not support this viewpoint that there is no work here, so go there (south), and vice versa.

“As an actor, wherever we get the opportunity to shine, learn, to grow, and to be able to do fabulous work, it naturally draws you,” Aishwarya told reporters here at the trailer launch press conference of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

From the South film industry, the actress said she is grateful to have collaborated with stalwarts like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, and AR Rahman.

“I was blessed to have got the opportunity to work with Mani garu in my first film. Why wouldn’t I say a yes? Thereafter, I got to work with wonderful directors like Rajiv Menon and Shankar, so naturally, I will say yes to these movies that I have done, the proof is in the pudding,” she said.

“Besides, all the films have had AR Rahman’s music, why wouldn’t I happily say yes to these incredible combinations of talent? It’s not about going here or there. Since the beginning of my career, I have made it clear with my choices that I don’t follow these thought processes, systems and that’s never been my journey and reasons for my choices,” she added.

In her career of over 20 years, Aishwarya has forged a successful collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The two have worked together on “Iruvar”, “Raavanan”, and the two-part magnum opus movie “Ponniyin Selvan”.

Aishwarya said her answer to a Mani Ratnam movie will always be a “yes”.

“You can call it adoration, devotion, thankfulness or love, (shraddha, guru bhakti, kritagyata)… Label it whatever you want to, the point is it will always be a yes. But why wouldn’t it be a yes?

“Any actor deeply aspires to work with him. When that name or message flashes (on the phone), you cannot imagine the excitement,” she said.

Ponniyin Selvan: II is the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The first part, “Ponniyin Selvan: I” was released in September 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh in Kashmir to shoot a song for his next Dunki
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan remember Lata Mangeshkar at award ceremony
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha postponed again
Entertainment
Be more inclusive, don’t have such polarised thoughts: singer Shaan on reactions to Eid selfie
Entertainment
Difficult to get parts that really inspire you, says Radhika Apte
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 postponed to August
Entertainment
Film stars rejoice as Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff on Earth Day: Planting trees should be in our DNA
Entertainment
Vipul Shah reveals Robert De Niro was to play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, little Abram joins him
Entertainment
Mahira Khan reveals she was scared of filming romantic scenes with Shah Rukh…
Entertainment
Salman and Aamir pose for a selfie as they welcome Eid together
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW